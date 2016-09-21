Your guide to Halloween attractions in the Wichita area

If you’re in the mood to be scared, now’s a good time to visit area haunted houses, before wait times get long in October.
Two of the major haunted attractions – Field of Screams in Maize and Udall’s Forest of Fear – open Friday, Sept. 23.
More Halloween-themed attractions will be opening in the coming weeks.
Haunted attractions
Field of Screams, 4055 N. Tyler Road. Opens Friday, Sept. 23. Hours: 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $10-$50 depending on activity and day of week. 316-303-2037, http://scaryprairiepines.com
Forest of Fear, 7446 51st Road, Udall. Opens Friday, Sept. 23. Hours: Dark-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29 and dark-11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and 31. Haunted forest and bonfire. Admission: $15; $10 for ages 10 and younger. 620-712-4354, www.udallforestoffear.com
On Sept. 30, Wicked Woods and Wicked Island open to the public. Wicked Island is the latest incarnation of a haunted attraction on the O.J. Watson Park island, and Wicked Woods is an attraction at the Plant Kingdom Greenhouse Outlet. Both are sponsored by Plant Kingdom.
Wicked Woods, 3640 S. Topeka. Presented by Plant Kingdom. Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 30-Oct. 29. Open 8-10 p.m. on Halloween. Admission: $15; $10 ages 12 and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 316-524-5311,www.wickedwoodswichita.com
Wicked Island, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. at O.J. Watson Park. Presented by Plant Kingdom. Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 30-Oct. 29. Open 8-10 p.m. on Halloween. Admission: $20; $15 ages 12 and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 316-524-5311, www.wickedwoodswichita.com
Then, on Oct. 14, the Haunted Cannery opens in Burns, near El Dorado. The Spook House and Lunatic Asylum, 10001 NW U.S. 77, is on the Walters Pumpkin Patch property. Hours: 7:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 14. Admission: $20. thehauntedcannery.com
Other Halloween-themed events
Sept. 30-Oct. 31: Wichita Zombie Shoot, 13218 SW Tawakoni Road, Augusta. At this new attraction, 16 people at a time will board a “Zombus” and man a paintball gun mounted to the window of the converted bus. The bus drives through staged haunted scenes, and riders shoot paintballs at zombies who attempt to “attack” the bus at various points on the trip. The volunteer-run attraction is a fundraiser for the Wichita Scottish Rite Charitable Trust (supporting the Evelyn Hendren Cassat Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic at Wichita State University). Hours: 6 p.m. to midnight every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31 (open Halloween night). Admission: $25 for a ride and 100 paintballs. Tickets available on-site, or you can reserve a time in advance by going to www.wichitazombieshoot.com.
Oct. 1: Flinthills Services Burgers and Brew Bash, 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1, Flinthills Services, 505 S. Walnut Valley Drive, El Dorado. $25. Art, food, music and drinks. Tickets can be purchased at www.flinthillsservices.org.
Oct. 1, 14, 28: Ghost Tours of Kansas, tours begin at Skaer Veterinary Clinic, 404 S. Edgemoor. Board a bus with ghost hunters who will explain the paranormal history of Wichita while en route to reportedly haunted locations. At some sites, like Maple Grove Cemetery and the Drury Plaza Broadview, guests can get out and explore for themselves. Ghost tours are offered year-round for $17.50 per person, and during peak season in October, prices increase to $19.50 per person. Each tour lasts approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. Upcoming dates: Oct. 1, 14 and 28. Tickets available at www.ghosttoursofkansas.com.
Oct. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31 and Nov. 1: October at the Oldtown Horror Festival, Old Town Warren, 353 N. Mead. The Wichita Big Screen Initiative brings its classic horror movie festival to the Old Town Warren for a sixth year this October. Every Monday and Tuesday night, a different classic horror movie will be shown at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 for one film and $10 for double-feature nights. The (tentative) schedule is as follows: Oct. 3-4: “The Fly” and “Magic” double feature. Oct. 6: “Phantasm: Remastered” encore presentation. Oct. 10-11: “Phantasm 5: Ravager.” Oct. 17-18: “Hellraiser #1” and #2 double feature. Oct. 24-25: “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer.” Oct. 31-Nov. 1: “Halloween” and “Halloween 2.”
Oct. 6: Ghost Stories of Historic Delano, self-guided tour through the Delano district. Learn about Delano’s haunted past by driving to different locations to hear ghost stories. Participating locations: Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore; Downtown Senior Center, Burton and Handley; Amira’s Dance Productions, 1702 W. Douglas; Delano Barbeque, 710 W. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6. Free.
Oct. 8: Bootanica, Botanica, 701 N. Amidon. A day of non-spooky Halloween-themed activities for children and families at Botanica. Games, crafts, live performances, shows and more fun. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. $8 general public, $6 Botanica members. www.botanica.org, 316-264-0448
Ongoing through Oct. 29: Frank N Stein and Halloween Spooktacular Musical Comedy Revue, Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley. A Halloween-themed melodrama directed by Tom Frye, followed by the theater’s “Death by Disco Halloween Spooktacular.” Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner served from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., show at 7:50 p.m. Admission: $30 for dinner and show; $20 show only. www.mosleystreet.com, 316-263-0222
Oct. 14: Museum of the Undead 4: The Institute of Undead Research, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean. Adults-only zombie-themed night of entertainment at Exploration Place with events such as firing a cannon at zombies using beer goggles, zombie dissections, “throw DNA into a cup of chemical solution with Pathogen Pong,” and playing “Twister with your personal DNA code.” 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14. $15 in advance, $25 the day of for non-members, $20 the day of for members. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0620
Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29 and 30: Pumpkins at the Park, Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins, Goddard. Tanganyika’s annual Halloween event returns this October with a new attraction, the “Zombie Task Force Paintball Experience,” in which guests pay extra to shoot zombies with paintballs in an attempt to defend the denizens of Tanganyika against zombie invasion. Don’t want to do that? There’s haunted trick-or-treat, inflatables, a waterfall light show, a steel “cage maze of doom” and more. For adults, alcohol will be available for purchase. 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29 and 30. $12 for adults and children 3-11, $6 for ages 2 and under. www.twpark.com, 316-794-8954
Oct. 22-23: Spooky Science, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean. Children can participate in “ooey-gooey experiments” while wearing their Halloween costumes a little before the holiday – helping you get the most mileage possible out of those costumes. Oct. 22-23. Included with general admission: $9.50 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 3-11. Children 2 and under free. Members also get in free. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0620
Oct. 27: Mummies’ Night Out, Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita. All-inclusive night out exclusively for moms, hosted by Wichita Moms Blog. Event is expected to sell out quickly. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at www.eventbrite.com/e/mummies-night-out-tickets-27666370860. $28.
Oct. 28: Wesley Children’s Foundation’s Halloween in the Park, Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. Ninth St. Children are invited for a free night of trick-or-treating and Halloween fun hosted by Wesley Children’s Foundation and other community sponsors. 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28.
Oct. 28: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Midnight screening of the cult-classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28, and the movie starts technically at midnight Oct. 29. $10 for general admission. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Oct. 28: Fright Night, Botanica, 701 N. Amidon. Outdoor screening of “Halloween,” a “haunted walk” through the gardens and food including brats, chips, popcorn and s’mores. 21-and-up. 7 p.m. Oct. 28. $25. www.botanica.org, 316-264-0448, ext. 107
Oct. 29-30: Hay, Hooves and Halloween, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. Trick-or-treat with the kids at Old Cowtown Museum and take part in games, dancing and other festivities. Hear spooky stories about Cowtown and watch a zombie gunfight. 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30. $5 for all ages. www.oldcowtown.org, 316-350-3323
Oct. 29: Boo and Brew Ball, Venue 3130, 3130 W. Central. Benefit costume party for Dress for Success Wichita featuring food and drinks, live music, best-dressed and dance contests, live and silent auctions, champagne and diamonds. 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29. Tickets $50 per person or $400 for a table if purchased before Oct. 1. www.booandbrewball16.eventbrite.com, 316-945-8779
Oct. 28-30: Night of the Living Zoo, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. Family-oriented Halloween activities for three nights at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and 30. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at area QuikTrip locations. $7 in advance. Tickets purchased at the gate are $9 for general public, $7 for zoo members. www.scz.org, 316-660-9453
Oct. 29: Spooky Moovy, The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas. Local musician Mark Walker provides accompaniment to a screening of the 1920 silent horror film classic “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Free.
Corn mazes and pumpkin patches
Walter’s Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. 77, Burns. Open Sept. 17-Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Offering 30 acres of pumpkins, two giant jumping pillows and a “farm scene investigation” corn maze where guests try to solve the mystery of the missing farmer. Daytime admission is $9 weekdays and $12 weekends. Find your way through the maze by flashlight 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for $8. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com
Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open Sept. 24-Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, petting zoo and pumpkin cannons. Admission: $8. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com
Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Open Tuesdays-Sundays, Sept. 30-Nov. 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $2.50 for hay-rack rides from parking lot to pumpkin patch, $3 kids’ corn maze and $5 pumpkin slingshot. 316-518-8907
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 374 E. 70th St., Newton. Open Sept. 23-Oct. 30. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. Take a hay-rack ride to the pumpkin patch. 620-367-2721 or papaspumpkinpatchks.com
Gaeddert Farms Corn Maze, 13209 E. 82nd St., Buhler. Open Sept. 24-Oct. 29. Hours: 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 2-9:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, pumpkin bowling, giant jumping pillow and concessions. General admission $2. Maze admission $9.50; ages 4-10, $7.50. Flashlight nights, dusk-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Hay rides 2 p.m.-dusk Saturdays and Sundays for $2. 620-543-3073 or kansasmaze.com
Bergmann Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 8401 S. Meridian, Haysville. Open Sept. 24-Nov. 5. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. 15-acre corn maze. Admission: $10; ages 5-12, $8. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Free petting zoo. Pony rides available for $3. 316-522-3475 or bergmanncornmaze.com
Cox Farm, 6059 S. Seneca. Open Sept. 24-Oct. 31. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturdays, 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Corn maze and pumpkin patch. Corn maze: $8. 316-524-8062 or coxfarm.com
Klausmeyer Dairy Farm Tours and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. West, Clearwater. Opens for the season Oct. 3. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Petting zoo, milking demo, pig races, hay wagon rides. Admission: $6.50. Each paying guest will receive a pumpkin. 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S. Dusty Road, Derby. Opens for the season Oct. 1. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays in October. By appointment for groups on weekdays. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Admission to the farm is $7; $5 for military, with access to fishing, hay-rack rides, nature trails, corn maze, playground and live music. 316-733-1887
Stone Barn Mercantile and Farm, 20438 K-15, Dexter. Open Oct. 1-30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays in October. Pumpkins for sale; 4-acre corn maze. Admission to corn maze: $5 adults, $3 students. 620-886-1703 or stonebarnmercantile.com
Contributing: Katie Hobart of The Eagle
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
