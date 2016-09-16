12 (mostly free) things to do this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

The mercury in Wichita thermometers is finally starting to drop to semi-enjoyable levels; as such, this is bound to be a good weekend for outdoor activity.
Watch out for possible thunderstorms in the forecast on Friday – if there’s an outdoor event you’re planning on going to then, be sure to call ahead and check if it’s still on.
Fiesta Wichita, a large event planned for Saturday at Old Cowtown Museum, has been postponed.
Check out a few suggestions for fun this weekend in Doo-Dah:
FREE: Listen to local ideas at Wichitalks
Wichitalks is essentially Wichita’s version of TED Talks – though with a few unique aspects. People chosen to present at Wichitalks – usually civic-mided, active Wichitans – have 20 slides to present, all of which automatically advance every 15 seconds. There are no sales pitches allowed – just passionate people sharing ideas. The event will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Beggs Ballroom in Rhatigan Student Center at Wichita State University. Admission is free, and you can reserve your seat by visiting www.wichitalks.com.
FREE: Peruse art, eat, and be merry
Autumn and Art returns to Bradley Fair this weekend, and if you haven’t ever been, this is the year to try it out. The weather is expected to cooperate for the festival, so the live entertainment should go on as planned. You can make a day of it Saturday or Sunday by having lunch in Bradley Fair and then walking through Autumn and Art, which stretches along Bradley Fair Parkway, north of Bradley Fair proper. The festival is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Closing weekend of the Kansas State Fair
If you haven’t had a chance to check out the butter sculpture, baby pigs or giant pumpkins, this weekend is your last chance to do so. If you’re looking for the highlights of the fair’s second weekend, be sure to check out my day-by-day guide to the fair. And if you’re going to take advantage of the rides offered on the midway, arm yourself with knowledge and avoid getting sick. Admission to the fairgrounds in Hutchinson is $10 for adults 13 and older. I’ve gotten calls about this this week, so I feel inclined to point out the fairgrounds is handicap-accessible – there are parking lots available on the east side of the fairgrounds, and motorized scooters are available to rent near the southeast gate on the fairgrounds.
FREE: ‘Othello’ in the park
I listed this item last week, but why not mention free performances again? The Wichita Shakespeare Company’s “Othello” is back for a second weekend in area parks. Performances are all at 7 p.m. On Friday, “Othello” will be at College Hill Park, 304 Circle Drive. At 7 p.m. Saturday, it will be at Hap McLean Park, 6801 N. Hydraulic in Park City. Then at 7 p.m. Sunday, it will be performed at Central Riverside Park, 720 N. Nims.
FREE: Family fun in O.J. Watson Park
Wichita’s Park and Recreation Department is sponsoring a morning/early afternoon of fun at O.J. Watson Park on Saturday. There will be kayaks, inflatables, disc golf, pedal boats, mini-golf, music, face painting, footgolf “and much more” at the park, 3022 S. McLean, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Concessions will be available to purchase, but everything else is free.
FREE: They’re not real horses, but the next closest thing
If you’re up for a quirky activity on Saturday, there will be a model horse show from 8 a.m. until at least 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Hill Recreation Commission, 400 S. Rose Hill Road. The painted plastic or resin ponies are displayed like a real horse show, and judges judge each based on craftsmanship, authenticity, among other things. According to organizers, it requires a lot of creativity, as the horses are even put through a performance. Come and learn about the hobby of model horse-making, which organizers have pitched as a fun pastime for kids.
FREE: Rewatch classic ‘Star Trek’ movies
Bet you didn’t know “Star Trek” first appeared on television in September 1966 (if you did, I stand corrected). To celebrate 50 years of “Star Trek,” the Wichita Public Library will screen two classic “Star Trek” movies at the downtown branch, 223 S. Main, Saturday afternoon. The films, which the library cannot name because of licensing restrictions, will be shown from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and from 3:30 to 4:55 p.m. Saturday. Both films are rated PG. To find out what they are, call the library at 316-261-8506.
Opening of the new Plymouth Fine Arts Series
New on the art scene this year is the Plymouth Fine Arts Series at Plymouth Congregational Church, 202 N. Clifton. The series opens with a performance by theater veteran Arthur W. Marks, titled “Music for the Stage and Music from the Heart: A Concert with Arthur W. Marks.” The concert will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, which includes a reception catered by College Hill Deli afterward.
FREE: Open house at the Art Park
The Art Park, a facility near 29th and Rock that gives lessons in many different disciplines, is hosting an open house at 1 p.m. Sunday at its campus, 7230 E. 29th Street North. Some of the programs offered at the Art Park: MonArt School of Art, ICT Dance Center, Music Together, Bug Lady’s Science Academy, Learning with Legos and Young Chefs Cooking Class. There will be a live band, painting, refreshments and other free things. A good opportunity if you’re thinking about enrolling kids in some of the programs it offers.
FREE: Car shows on Saturday, Sunday
This weekend is a good time to be a car enthusiast – Cars and Coffee returns to the Alley on Saturday, and the annual Show ‘N Shine car show comes to Wichita State University on Sunday. Cars and Coffee, which is more of an informal gathering of car enthusiasts and their cars, will be in the parking lot of the Alley, 11413 E. 13th, from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Show ‘N Shine will be the parking lot south of Charles Koch Arena on the Wichita State University campus. Anyone can register a car for $15 on Sunday. All proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish Kansas.
Eat a cup of soup to help fund creatives
ICT Soup, which its organizers hope to make a quarterly event, is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. What is ICT Soup? It’s an event where people register to pitch their creative projects in three minutes or less, and attendees vote on which idea is the best. The $5 to $10 admission charge all goes to the project attendees vote on as being the best. There will be multiple soup offerings available, including vegetarian and vegan options.
Live music
From our Go section, here are some live music acts playing this weekend in Wichita.
Friday, Sept. 16
Aaron Woods Band 10 p.m., Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive. Free. 316-719-5000
Gringo Sapiens, Tantric Shakes, Ghost Town Strays, Eric Smith and the Radical Novas 9 p.m., Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. $5. 316-267-3100
Llew Brown Band 9 p.m., Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 630 N. Robin. $3. 316-773-4100, www.llewbrownband.com
Saving Rain 8-11 p.m., Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway. Wichita-based acoustic trio. www.artichokesandwichbar.com
Jaron Bell 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Port of Wichita, 1548 S. Webb Road. Country music. www.theportofwichita.net
OMG 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. 316-262-1785
Mr. and the Mrs., Sutphin, and Say the Word 9 p.m., The Lizards Lounge, 300 S. Greenwich
KALO 9 p.m., Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island
The Punknecks, Ryan Windham 9 p.m., The Elbow Room, 1507 E. Pawnee
Tracy Tuttle 8-10 p.m., Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 21 and up.
The Source 8 p.m., YaYa’s Eurobistro, 8115 E. 21st Street North
The Steinbergs 8-10 p.m., R Coffee House, 1144 N. Bitting
Saturday, Sept. 17
Jeremiah Johnson 4 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. 316-262-1785, www.mortswichita.com
Americana-Na 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. $5. 316-267-3100
Stallion 8:30 p.m., The Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th St. Rock ’n’ roll. Free. 316-684-7281
David Holland Band 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Port of Wichita, 1548 S. Webb Road. Country music. www.theportofwichita.net
Poultry ’N Motion 9 p.m., Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 630 N. Robin. Rock and pop music.
Code Blue 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. 316-262-1785
The Matt Engels Band in Paradise 8-11 p.m., Dancing in Paradise, 2841 S. Hydraulic. $10. www.DancingInParadise.net
Carol Neighbor and Greg Golding 8-11 p.m., Scooters Coffeehouse, 801 E. Douglas
Shawn James and the Shapeshifters 9 p.m., Lucky’s Everyday, 1217 E. Douglas
Jenny Wood and the Watchers 8-11 p.m., YaYa’s Eurobistro, 8115 E. 21st Street North
Annie Up 9:15 p.m., Loft 150, 150 N. Mosley
Alli and I 8-11 p.m., The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas
Json 7 p.m., Grace Revolution Church, 812 S. Oliver. Free.
The Maension, Keychain, Summer of Solace 9 p.m., The Elbow Room, 1507 E. Pawnee. 21 and older. $5.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Sunshine the Bunny 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. 316-262-1785
Paradise with The Honky Tonk Time Band 5-8 p.m., Dancing in Paradise, 2841 S. Hydraulic. $5. www.DancingInParadise.net
The Skatalites 8 p.m., Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas. 21 and up. $25.
