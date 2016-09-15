Q&A with Barbara Mason, featured artist at Autumn and Art

Barbara Mason, a Frisco, Texas-based painter, is the featured artist at this year’s Autumn and Art.
The Eagle recently sat down with Mason to talk about her process – from marathon paint sessions to vacations in Italy.
Responses have been edited for length.
Q: Your painting style is hyper-realistic. Why do you enjoy that particular style?
A: I enjoy the complexity of it when I paint and when I draw. Some artists just do it to relax and unwind – I do that, but I need many layers to unravel. The more complex the piece, the more interesting. I can engage my mind in the work and take it off of life and more stressful things, which I find rewarding. It’s my escape, but it takes me a while to unwind and find that balance, so the deeper I go into the layers and the more intricate, the more I let go of everything else and become more zen with the art.
Q: What does your typical painting process entail?
A: Typically I paint nonstop. Sometimes if I start on a Friday, on Saturday I’m done. I usually clock about 30 hours or so – about 20 hours straight, then I’ll take a break. In the morning I’ll get up and paint all day. I do take a few breaks or whatever, then I’ll sleep that night maybe at midnight or so, then I’ll get up and paint again. The other side of this is I’m an insomniac. My doctor was trying to fix me – he’s like, “Oh, I’ve got something for that,” and I’m like, “No, it’s working out for me right now.” I usually sleep about four to five hours at night. If I lay down at 9 p.m., I’ll be back up around 1 a.m., then I paint until I get tired again.
Q: Why do you paint continuously for such long periods of time?
A: I think the shortest amount I’ll sit there and paint is maybe six hours. It’s a discipline, really, because I’m working in a small area with so much detail that it’s hard sometimes to find a stopping point without there being breaks in the work.
Q: Do you have a job besides painting?
A: I own an ultrasound contract business. I’m the boss, so I get to set the hours and things like that, and work one-on-one with physicians now as a practitioner. It works out perfect and it allows me to buy really nice brushes. That’s the main thing. I call it my side gig because art is my main gig. Most people in the business world see it as just the opposite, which I think is kind of funny.
Q: How did you become the featured artist at Autumn and Art?
A: You’re selected. You’re juried to be a part of the art show, then they go through the artists who have been selected to participate in the show and they pick a featured artist from that pool. It’s really an honor when they like you and you like them, because it’s like a courtship. You’re like, “OK, yes, we can go out.”
Q: Have you exhibited at Autumn and Art before?
A: A couple years ago I exhibited here. Usually this time of the year, I travel to Italy to paint for inspiration and just kind of shut things down from a busy spring and summer. That’s where I kind of find my balance and my inspiration, and so every other year we’ve been rotating – when I’m not there, I’m at Bradley Fair.
Q: How does Bradley Fair compare to Italy?
A: Sometimes it’s not always about the location, the climate – it’s about the relationships you build, and whenever I had done the art shows here, I have had great response from the patrons who like the work – whether they buy or not. We sell work well. The people on the event are always very nice; it’s always been a good relationship, so it was pretty much a no-brainer when they called and said, “We’d like to have you as our featured artist.” I’m like, “I’d like to be the featured artist.” It was a mutual thing. I tend to go places based on the relationships and the inspiration, which I have both here.
To see Mason’s work, visit her booth at Autumn and Art this weekend or visit www.dragonflystudiocreations.com.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments