Here's your chance to pet Tanganyika's popular new sloth

New sloth exhibit allows visitors to get up-close and personal Tanganyika Wildlife Park has built an enclosure for their new sloth "Chewbacca" that they acquired a couple of months ago. You can view the sloth through a window, or buy a behind-the-scenes experiences where you can feed and touch the animal. Travis Heying ×

SHARE COPY LINK Tanganyika Wildlife Park has built an enclosure for their new sloth "Chewbacca" that they acquired a couple of months ago. You can view the sloth through a window, or buy a behind-the-scenes experiences where you can feed and touch the animal. Travis Heying