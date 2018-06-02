Options for summer theater in Wichita range from Shakespeare to Avenue Q.

When Wayne Bryan assembles his Music Theatre Wichita summer schedule, he envisions a tourist on a Broadway binge.
“We try to think of our season as being similar to a long weekend in New York, where you might see the revival of a big classic show, and a show that you’ve barely heard about,” said MTW’s producing artistic director, who has been with the company for 31 of its 47 seasons. “And you might see one that has familiar tunes in a new story. And you might take your family to one geared toward the family market.”
That’s how Bryan envisions this summer on the Century II stage as well, opening with “Sister Act” on June 13 and continuing with “Guys and Dolls,” “Freaky Friday,” “Pippin” and “The Little Mermaid.”
“It’s just the perfect mix for us,” Bryan said.
The variety is also for the sake of the performers and crew, both those with New York credits and those who are Broadway-bound.
“We want them to get experience in all the kinds of shows they’re going to be auditioning for when they get to New York,” Bryan said.
Bryan is particularly excited about Shonica Gooden, a veteran of the Broadway casts of “Hamilton,” “Cats” and “Cinderella,” who is playing Deloris Van Cartier, the role begun by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1992 movie version of “Sister Act.”
“She is so well-liked by her peers, and came in and gave just the most delightful audition,” Bryan said. “That character has to carry so much of the evening, so we’re excited to get to know her and work with her for the first time.”
“Sister Act,” which continues through June 17, is directed by MTW newcomer Mark Madama, a director at the University of Michigan. Its choreographer is Robert Hartwell, a former MTW company member during his college days who has gone on to perform in “Memphis,” “Cinderella” and “Hello Dolly!” on Broadway, while now wanting to concentrate on being a director and choreographer. It was the MTW connection that linked Hartwell to Gooden.
“He was one of the people telling her about us and us about her,” Bryan said.
Madama also directs “Guys and Dolls,” running June 27 to July 1, which features Broadway and touring company veterans Matt Bogart, Kerry Conte and Jenni Barber, as well as Wichita performer Monte Riegel Wheeler. Bryan said “Guys and Dolls,” which debuted on Broadway in 1950 and was boosted by a 1955 film version, will be staged traditionally.
“Freaky Friday,” directed by Bryan, runs July 11-15. Although it hasn’t had a Broadway run, Bryan said a fourth film version of the story – where a mother and daughter accidentally switch bodies – will debut on Disney Channel near the time of the MTW run.
With Al Blackstone, Bryan co-directs “Pippin,” July 25-29. MTW last did the show 40 years ago, a reflection of the original Bob Fosse direction and choreography. Since then, and after Fosse’s death, composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz made changes for the Tony Award-winning 2013 revival, updating some lyrics and story lines.
“In hindsight, Stephen Schwartz has become philosophical about the value that Fosse brought to it, and how smart he was to do certain things with the material,” Bryan said.
It wasn’t enough for performers auditioning for “Pippin” to just be good singers, dancers and actors, Bryan said. They also had to be able to perform stunts and feats that fit with the Cirque du Soleil theme that took over the 2013 revival.
“’Pippin’ was the show that was the deciding factor for many of them,” Bryan said. “It’ll be quite, quite different from anything we’ve ever done before.”
The final show of the summer, “The Little Mermaid,” also has seen some changes through the years. When MTW last performed it, in the summer of 2011, it had just completed its Broadway run.
“The Disney company is very good to us, giving us their newest titles,” Bryan said. “They like what we do, and we’re always very grateful for that support.”
With "The Little Mermaid" not enjoying as long of a run as Broadway producers had hoped, changes were made.
“The authors went back, tightened up the show, wrote a couple of new songs and changed a couple of things,” Bryan said. “This will be a slightly different version of the show that reflects what the authors wanted to do with it.”
Bryan is already at work on the 2019 season, with two shows – one traditional and one newer title, neither of which he’ll disclose – confirmed. He said he hears from patrons that they “only like the new ones.”
“Yet the ones that sell best for us are the traditional ones – ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and ‘The Sound of Music’ and those that people want to feel comfortable with and share with their families,” he said.
Last year’s biggest seller, however, was a newer title, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
“You can always be surprised by the public’s fascination with something new,” he said.
Music Theatre Wichita
Shows: “Sister Act” (June 13-17) “Guys and Dolls” (June 27-July 1) “Freaky Friday” (July 11-15) “Pippin” (July 25-29) “The Little Mermaid” (Aug. 8-18)
Details: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays at Century II concert hall, 225 W. Douglas. Additional matinees of “The Little Mermaid” have been added for Aug. 17-18. Tickets are $34-$69 for the evening performances, $32-$66 for the matinees, available by calling 316-265-3107 or at the Century II box office.
Wichita Scottish Rite Signature Theatre
A mix of old and new is also the theme for the Wichita Scottish Rite Signature Theatre, which will return “1776” for the sixth straight summer, dates. The biggest change is the musical’s location, moving from its down home at the Scottish Rite Temple to a new, yet-to-be-announced east side stage.
“We just thought we’d try a new location,” director Deb Campbell said. “We had always done well on ticket sales, but we thought maybe there were some people that we’d been missing.”
Initial plans are for performances next year in west Wichita, and perhaps returning downtown the following year, Campbell said.
Another change in the cast is all men playing the male roles. In previous years, women were called in to fill the roles of some of the Founding Fathers, but now men will be men.
“For the last three years, we could have cast it with an all-male cast for the Congress,” Campbell said. “We just chose to represent all the people who fought for the revolution and fought for freedom.”
There are also some changes in the cast, Campbell said. After five years of the same actors in the roles of John and Abigail Adams, this year there will be new people. Ted Woodward, KNSS morning show co-host, will play Adams, and Lydia Harbutz plays Abigail. Campbell said having a well-known radio personality may help sell some tickets, but she was won over by Woodward’s past stage work.
“I’ve seen him in various shows around town. He is a wonderful, wonderful actor,” she said.
Details: “1776” July 2-3. Details not yet available.
Roxy's Downtown
Shows: “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (June 14-July 1): The cult phenomenon turned Broadway musical features as its lead character the former Hansel, the result of a botched sex-change operation.
“Avenue Q” (July 19-Aug. 5): The three-time Tony Award winning musical in a first-time Wichita-produced production, about life after college as seen through the eyes of profound and sometimes-profane puppets.
Details: Performances at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays (“Hedwig” will be at 10 p.m. June 22 and 29, 2 p.m. July 1; “Q” is at 2 p.m. Aug. 5, and no performance July 21) at 412 ½ E. Douglas. Tickets are $30-$20. Call 316-265-4400.
Mosley Street Melodrama
Shows: “Grungy Ole Opry (or the Honky Tonk Hoedown)” (Through July 14): Characters like Tanya Tuckered, Tammy Whynot and Johnny Crash inhabit this Nashville spoof.
“My Big Rad ‘80s Wedding” (July 19 to Sept. 1): Get out the Aqua-Net for a gnarly, tubular time where it’s undoubtedly a nice day for a white wedding.
Details: Performances at 7:50 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, following a dinner from 6:15-7:30 p.m., at 234 N. Mosley St. Tickets are $30 for adults, $26 for seniors (60-plus) and youth (12 and younger). Call 316-263-0222.
Wichita Community Theatre
Shows: “Ripcord” (June 6-17): A comedy set in a senior living facility, where cantankerous Abby is forced to share living quarters with the infuriatingly chipper Marilyn.
“Savannah Sipping Society” (July 18-29): In a comedy by community theater favorites Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, four unique Southern women enjoy each other’s company, misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment.
Details: Performances at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at 258 N. Fountain. Tickets: $15 adults, $13 for military/students/seniors. Call 316-686-1282.
Guild Hall Players
Show: “Peter and the Starcatcher” (Aug. 2-5): A play with music, based on the book by columnist Dave Barry and novelist Ridley Pearson, is a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan.”
Details: Performances at 8 p.m. Aug. 2-4 and 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at St. James Guild Hall, 3750 E. Douglas. Ticket prices not yet available. Call 316-683-5686.
Kechi Playhouse
Shows: “Moon Over Buffalo” (June 8 to July 1): The cast of last year’s madcap comedy, about an eccentric theater family, returns for an encore this year.
“See How They Run” (July 6-29): The classic British stage comedy is set after the end of World War II, about another eccentric theater family, this time from across the pond.
“The Matchmaker” (Aug. 3-26): Thornton Wilder’s classic play about a successful matchmaker who sets her sights on a prominent merchant, was the basis for the musical “Hello, Dolly!”
“All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” (Aug. 31 to Sept. 23) A musical revue takes on the lessons in life and love brought up in poet Robert Fulgham’s book.
Details: Performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays at 100 E. Kechi Road (61st and North Oliver). Tickets: $14 Fridays and Saturdays, $12 Sundays. Call 316-744-2152.
Wichita Children's Theatre & Dance Center
Heather Muller Series
Shows: “Back to the ‘80s (A Totally Awesome Musical)” (July 26-27 and 29): About 30 pop mainstays from the decade fill out this musical, set in William Ocean High School (Billy Ocean, get it?).
Details: Performances in Heather Muller Black Box Theatre at WCT&DC, 201 S. Lulu, at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $13-$9. Call 316-262-2282.
Once Upon a Time Series
“Pinkalicious” (June 14-16) Musical about a little girl who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, based on the children’s book.
“How I Became a Pirate” (June 28-30) Musical about life on the high seas, based on the popular children’s storybook.
“Pinocchio” (July 12-14) The classic tale of the wooden puppet who wanted to become a real boy.
Details: Performances at Wichita Center for the Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central. Tickets: $7 for show only, $1.50 extra for pizza. Call 316-262-2282.
Wichita Shakespeare Company
Show: “Anthony and Cleopatra” (June 8-24): June 8, College Hill Park; June 9, Hap McLean Park, Park City; June 10, Andover Central Park; June 15, Central Riverside Park; June 16, College Hill Park; June 17, Buffalo Park; June 22, Central Riverside Park; June 23, Hand Park, Derby; June 24, Wichita Scottish Rite.
Details: Free performances, with donations accepted, begin at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, a message will be posted at 316-655-2017 after 6 p.m. on the day of the performance.
Prairie Pines Playhouse
Show: "I Now Pronounce You Murdered" a comical tale of murder and matrimony. Guests will be served a 4-course Italian meal. A full bar will be available.
Details: Shows from June 1 to July 14. All shows from 6:15-10 p.m. 4055 N Tyler Rd. Tickets are $39.95 with a $4 discount for booking early. Tickets available at prairiepinesplayhouse.com. 316-303-2037.
