Check out these cheap movie deals in Wichita and summer film series for kids

The summer movie season is in full swing and there's lots to see, but the costs can add up. And since school is out, there are even more options with summer kids movies. Here, then, is a look at where to find good movie deals in the Wichita area and some upcoming special screenings.
FIRST RUN THEATERS
AMC Northrock 14, 3151 N. Penstemon
www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/wichita
On Tuesdays, AMC Stubs loyalty club members get $5 movie tickets and a $5 Cameo Combo (popcorn and a drink). Joining is free (there is also a premium option for purchase with more perks).
Hutchinson Mall 8, 1500 E. 11th Ave, Hutchinson
www.bbtheatres.com/location/hutchinson-mall-8
On Tuesday’s, Backstage Pass loyalty club members get $2 off tickets and any size popcorn and soda (some exclusions apply; select blackout dates may apply). It's free to join.
Movie Machine, Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg Dr.
All tickets are $5.72 before 6 p.m. every day. Adult tickets are $7.72 after 6 p.m. Child (3-11) and senior (60 and over) tickets are $5.72 for all shows.
Warren Old Town, 353 N. Mead
On Wednesdays, all standard tickets are $5 (excludes Director’s Suite, 3D films and Sony Pictures releases).
Starlite Drive In, 3900 S. Hydraulic
The special carload pricing is over for now, but this is still a great deal with triple features on Fridays and Saturdays and double features on Sundays. Ages 12 and over are $9, ages 5 to 11 are $3 and 4 and under are free.
Moviepass
The monthly subscription service currently offers members two options: a movie-per-day for $9.95 a month or three movies a month for $7.95. You are given a debit card through the mail and the price of the ticket is loaded onto your card and that is what you use to purchase your ticket.
KIDS FILM SERIES
Derby Plaza, 1300 N Nelson Dr., Derby
$2 movies at 10:30 a.m.
Schedule:
"The Boss Baby "(PG): June 5-7
"Ferdinand" (PG): June 12-14
"Despicable Me 3" (PG): June 19-21
"The Star" (PG): June 26-28
"Smurfs: The Lost Village" (PG): July 10-12
"Wonder" (PG): July 17-19
"The Emoji Movie" (PG): July 24-26
"Captain Underpants" (PG): July 31-Aug. 2
Hutchinson Mall 8, 1500 E. 11th Ave, Hutchinson
www.bbtheatres.com/page/special-events
$3 movies at 10 a.m.
Schedule:
"The Boss Baby" (PG): June 5-7
"Trolls" (PG): June 12-14
"Ferdinand" (PG): June 19-21
"Captain Underpants" (PG): June 26-28
"The Peanuts Movie" (PG): July 3-5
"Kung Fu Panda 3" (PG): July 10-12
"Penguins of Madagascar" (PG): July 17-19
"Croods" (PG): July 24-26
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.
"Grease Sing-A-Long" (PG) - 7 p.m. June 21
"Once Upon a Time in the West" (PG-13) - 7 p.m. July 18
"Animal House" (R) - 7 p.m. Aug. 16
Augusta Historic Theatre, 523 State St, Augusta
www.augustahistorictheatre.com
Usually shows a movie Fridays through Sundays. Check website for schedule. Tickets are $6, free for children 3 and under.
