Carload pricing is over for now, but the Starlite Drive-In is still a good deal with triple features on Fridays and Saturdays and double features on Sundays. File photo

Entertainment

Check out these cheap movie deals in Wichita and summer film series for kids

By Rod Pocowatchit

May 30, 2018 05:34 PM

The summer movie season is in full swing and there's lots to see, but the costs can add up. And since school is out, there are even more options with summer kids movies. Here, then, is a look at where to find good movie deals in the Wichita area and some upcoming special screenings.

FIRST RUN THEATERS

AMC Northrock 14, 3151 N. Penstemon

www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/wichita

On Tuesdays, AMC Stubs loyalty club members get $5 movie tickets and a $5 Cameo Combo (popcorn and a drink). Joining is free (there is also a premium option for purchase with more perks).

Hutchinson Mall 8, 1500 E. 11th Ave, Hutchinson

www.bbtheatres.com/location/hutchinson-mall-8

On Tuesday’s, Backstage Pass loyalty club members get $2 off tickets and any size popcorn and soda (some exclusions apply; select blackout dates may apply). It's free to join.

Movie Machine, Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg Dr.

www.warrentheatre.com

All tickets are $5.72 before 6 p.m. every day. Adult tickets are $7.72 after 6 p.m. Child (3-11) and senior (60 and over) tickets are $5.72 for all shows.

Warren Old Town, 353 N. Mead

www.warrentheatre.com

On Wednesdays, all standard tickets are $5 (excludes Director’s Suite, 3D films and Sony Pictures releases).

Starlite Drive In, 3900 S. Hydraulic

www.starlitefun.com

The special carload pricing is over for now, but this is still a great deal with triple features on Fridays and Saturdays and double features on Sundays. Ages 12 and over are $9, ages 5 to 11 are $3 and 4 and under are free.

Moviepass

The monthly subscription service currently offers members two options: a movie-per-day for $9.95 a month or three movies a month for $7.95. You are given a debit card through the mail and the price of the ticket is loaded onto your card and that is what you use to purchase your ticket.

www.moviepass.com

KIDS FILM SERIES

Derby Plaza, 1300 N Nelson Dr., Derby

www.derbyplazatheaters.com

$2 movies at 10:30 a.m.

Schedule:

"The Boss Baby "(PG): June 5-7

"Ferdinand" (PG): June 12-14

"Despicable Me 3" (PG): June 19-21

"The Star" (PG): June 26-28

"Smurfs: The Lost Village" (PG): July 10-12

"Wonder" (PG): July 17-19

"The Emoji Movie" (PG): July 24-26

"Captain Underpants" (PG): July 31-Aug. 2

Hutchinson Mall 8, 1500 E. 11th Ave, Hutchinson

www.bbtheatres.com/page/special-events

$3 movies at 10 a.m.

Schedule:

"The Boss Baby" (PG): June 5-7

"Trolls" (PG): June 12-14

"Ferdinand" (PG): June 19-21

"Captain Underpants" (PG): June 26-28

"The Peanuts Movie" (PG): July 3-5

"Kung Fu Panda 3" (PG): July 10-12

"Penguins of Madagascar" (PG): July 17-19

"Croods" (PG): July 24-26

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

www.wichitaorpheum.com

Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.

"Grease Sing-A-Long" (PG) - 7 p.m. June 21

"Once Upon a Time in the West" (PG-13) - 7 p.m. July 18

"Animal House" (R) - 7 p.m. Aug. 16

Augusta Historic Theatre, 523 State St, Augusta

www.augustahistorictheatre.com

Usually shows a movie Fridays through Sundays. Check website for schedule. Tickets are $6, free for children 3 and under.

