More 'Star Wars' movies are in the works after 'Solo.' Here's what we know right now.

Unless you live in a galaxy far, far away, you know that "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is invading theaters this Memorial Day weekend with all the subtlety of an exploding Death Star.
The film is an origin story about the early days of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), before he became Harrison Ford. Or, rather, before he became the charming rogue Han Solo we know in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.
Like the first "Star Wars" spin-off film, "Rogue One," "Solo" had its share of production woes, including Ron Howard being brought in as director halfway through shooting when original directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord got axed over the ever popular "creative differences."
But "Solo" is just one more stop on the Lucasfilm tour. There are at least seven more "Star Wars" movies in the works, reportedly. Details are still a little fuzzy, but here's what we know right now:
"STAR WARS: EPISODE IX"
The buzz: J.J. Abrams (who directed "The Force Awakens") is now directing the still-untitled final film in the new trilogy after original director Colin Trevorrow left the project in December 2017. Of course, nothing is known about the story, but Abrams is co-writing the script with Chris Terrio (who won an Oscar for writing "Argo"). A release date of May 2019 was originally planned, but it was pushed back to Dec. 20, 2019, when the film changed directors.
UNKNOWN ANTHOLOGY FILM
The buzz: Originally, it was reported that this would be a film about bounty hunter Boba Fett, to be directed by Josh Trank. But that apparently all fell apart after the disastrous response to Trank's "Fantastic Four" reboot.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, early talks are underway for an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off film, to be directed by Stephen Daldry.
Ewan McGregor, who played a young Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy, told Business Insider he'd be down for reprising the role.
"Listen, I have been asked about it a lot, to the point where it looks a bit like I'm sort of touting for work," McGregor said. "I've been very open to say I'd be happy to do it, if they want to do it."
So this could be the next spin-off anthology movie, but nothing is confirmed yet. A potential release date could be in 2020.
RIAN JOHNSON TRILOGY
The buzz: Coming off the mega success of directing "The Last Jedi," it was announced in December 2017 that Rian Johnson would get his own "Star Wars" trilogy of movies that would be separate from the Skywalker storyline. No word yet on story or even characters, but Johnson’s longtime collaborator Ram Bergman is set to produce.
“I’m just in the very beginning of starting to come up with what the new trilogy is going to be,” Johnson said at a press event in Mexico. What makes me so excited about it is the idea of doing a new story on the big canvas of three movies in this world. There’s just so much potential and I can’t wait to jump into it.”
Early on, it was rumored that the new trilogy might include elements from the popular "Star Wars" game "The Knights of the Old Republic," which follows Jedi (Jedis? Jedae?) from thousands of years before the original trilogy, but that doesn't seem to the case now.
DAVID BENIOFF AND D.B. WEISS SERIES
The buzz: It was announced in February that the "Game of Thrones" showrunners will write and produce a series of new "Star Wars" films that are different from both the original Skywalker narrative and the Rian Johnson trilogy. But work on the project won’t begin until after the eighth and final season of the wildly popular HBO fantasy epic "Game of Thrones."
“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” the duo said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started.”
OTHER RUMORS
The buzz: Don't count out a stand-alone Lando Calrissian film, fans say, especially after the early response to Donald Glover's performance as the suave smuggler originally played by Billy Dee Wiliams. We'll have to wait to see what happens after the opening weekend of "Solo," but my hunch is this could become a very real thing.
Glover has said "I would love to do it again. It’s really fun," and that it would be like " 'Frasier' in space." Huh?
Guess we'll have to wait and see.
