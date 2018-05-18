Summer at the movies: Solo, superheroes and skyscrapers

The summer movie season starts earlier and earlier every year, as we've already gotten "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Deadpool 2" to kick things off.
But there's plenty more in store at the multi-plex. Here's a look at what's ahead (release dates and titles are subject to change):
FRIDAY, MAY 20
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" — Shrouded in secrecy despite its problematic production woes, the second stand-alone "Star Wars" movie spin-off is finally here, and early word is positive. Director Ron Howard stepped in when original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired over the ever popular "creative differences" to helm the story of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), who meets his future buddy Chewbacca and the charming Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) years before joining the Rebellion. No word yet on whether we'll get to see the Millennium Falcon do the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs, but one can hope.
JUNE 1
"Action Point" — Johnny Knoxville is still subjecting his body to ridiculous stunts in this variation on his "Jackass" schtick, playing a man who designs and operates his own theme park.
"Adrift" — Based on the true story of a young couple (Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin) who get stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after a hurricane and must fight to survive.
JUNE 8
"Ocean's 8" — This all-female spin-off of the "Ocean's 11" trilogy has Sandra Bullock leading a crew (that includes Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter) planning a heist at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's glitzy annual gala.
"Hereditary" — The trailer for this horror flick that scared the parkas off Sundance audiences does indeed look terrifying. It follows a family after the death of its matriarch, as the daughter (Toni Collette) begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.
"Hotel Artemis" — Set in a dystopian futuristic Los Angeles, a woman known as the Nurse (Jodie Foster) runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. Wonder what the co-payment is.
JUNE 15
"Incredibles 2" — Yay! The Parr family returns some 14 years after the original film, but this sequel picks up right where that film left off, as dad Bob Parr (aka Mr. Incredible) is left to care for baby Jack-Jack while Helen (Elastigirl) takes a job as the face of a PR campaign while saving the world. Talk about multi-tasking.
"Tag" — This comedy follows a group of former classmates who play an elaborate game of tag that takes them all over the world. With Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms and Isla Fisher. You're it!
JUNE 22
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — Chris Pratt returns as the cocky dinosaur trainer who is called to action when a volcano erupts on the titular theme park. Bryce Dallas Howard is back (hopefully not wearing high heels the whole time), and look who else: Jeff Goldblum, from the original 1993 film.
JUNE 29
"Sicario: Day of the Soldado" — Sequel to the 2015 drug thriller that reunites Benecio Del Toro's mysterious attorney-turned-hitman with Josh Brolin's paramilitary fixer. This time they step in when a war between rival Mexican cartels escalates.
"Uncle Drew" — Comedy about a former basketball playground legend (Kyrie Irving) who hits the road to reform his old squad. Mike Epps and Tiffany Haddish also star, as well as lots of former NBA players, including Shaquille O'Neal.
JULY 4
"The First Purge" — The title pretty much sums it up in this pre-quel to the giddily violent franchise.
JULY 6
"Ant-Man and the Wasp" — The tiny super-insect (Paul Rudd) returns and joins forces with another tiny super-insect, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), to look for her mother (the always welcome Michelle Pfeiffer), who's stuck in an alternate dimension.
JULY 13
"Skyscraper" — Dwayne Johnson's reign of the blockbusters continues as he stars as a former FBI hostage rescue team leader/war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. Hey, it's good to have a back-up plan! And what happens while he's assessing the world's tallest building? It catches fire, naturally, and he's blamed for it. So he must clear his name and rescue his family trapped inside. It's gonna be a busy day!
JULY 20
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" — In this musical sequel laden with Abba songs, a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns about her mother's past.
"The Equalizer 2" — Sequel to the 2014 thriller with Denzel Washington returning as Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), who serves up another heaping helping of vigilante justice.
JULY 27
"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — There's just no stopping the seemingly ageless Tom Cruise, who returns as Ethan Hunt, who now races against time after a mission goes wrong. And speaking of things going wrong, Cruise famously broke his ankle while jumping from one building to another during filming, but he hopped on up and finished the shot. Talk about method acting! (That scene is in the finished film.)
AUG. 3
"Christopher Robin" — This new take on the beloved children's tale finds Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) as a grown working-class family man who encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him rediscover the joys of life.
"The Spy Who Dumped Me" — Best friends (Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon) unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend (Justin Theroux) who dumped her was actually a spy.
AUG. 10
"The Meg" — Jason Statham stars as an expert deep-sea rescue diver (oooh-kay) who must save the crew of a submersible vessel that has been attacked by a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the megalodon.
"Crazy Rich Asians" — Really, that's the title! Comedy based on the popular book about three wealthy Chinese families who prepare for the wedding of the year.
AUG. 17
"The Happytime Murders" — This sounds like "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" meets "The Muppets," set in a Los Angeles inhabited by puppets and the humans who despise them, where a puppet detective teams up with his human ex-partner (a foul-mouthed Melissa McCarthy) to investigate a series of murders targeting the cast of a 1980 children's TV series, "The Happytime Gang." Yeah, sounds like the screenwriters were a little happy themselves when they came with this idea.
AUG. 24
"Replicas" — Sci-fi A scientist (Keanu Reeves — because why not?) becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a traffic accident. Did he not see "Pet Sematary?"
