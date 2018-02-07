For the price of a single admission, you can visit Tanganyika park all season

If you have any interest in visiting all the newborns at Tanganyika Wildlife Park – a sloth, cheetah cubs and a giraffe – you can do so all year long for the price of one general admission adult ticket.
From March 1 through March 14, season passes to the Goddard park are $19.99 per person. When the sale ends, a season pass would cost you $39.99 for an adult, $34.99 for children and $31.99 for seniors.
A season pass grants unlimited admission into the wildlife park throughout 2018. The park opens March 17 and closes Nov. 12.
If you went to Tanganyika every single weekend throughout the season, that would average out to about 57 cents per visit.
Each season pass is good for only one person, meaning you cannot take turns sharing it among different family members or friends. Each ticket is tied to a person’s name.
The season passes do not include animal interactions, which allow you to ride the camels and feed animals including ring-tail lemurs, giraffes and pygmy hippos.
If you do want to experience the animal encounters, you can purchase a “season pass plus” for $29.99, also from March 1 through March 14. This pass, which is new this year, is only available during those sale dates.
The “season pass plus” includes unlimited visits during 2018, one animal interaction per visit, 10 percent off special events and 5 percent off food, drinks and gifts.
Alternatively, “frequent feeder passes” are available for $25, and those passes allow five free feedings per visit. A different season-pass holder can use this pass each time you visit.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.twpark.com/seasonpass, by calling the park at 316-794-8954, or by visiting in person at 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, near Goddard.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
