Take a tour of this year's Botanica's Christmas light display, Illuminations, which will open nightly till Dec. 31 with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 28, 2017)
Entertainment

Botanica cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks due to weather

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 29, 2017 11:56 AM

UPDATED 47 MINUTES AGO

Those planning to enjoy the annual fireworks at Botanica while surrounded by Christmas lights will miss the explosions of color in the night sky on New Year’s Eve.

Predicted low temperatures and high winds have forced Botanica to cancel the fireworks show, said Kathy Sweeney, director of special events.

However, the Wichita garden will continue Illuminations — its annual holiday light display — through New Year’s Eve. Illuminations will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sweeney said Botanica staff hope to use the fireworks in a display sometime this spring.

Fireworks on last night of Botanica's Illuminations 2016

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

