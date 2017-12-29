Botanica cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks due to weather

Those planning to enjoy the annual fireworks at Botanica while surrounded by Christmas lights will miss the explosions of color in the night sky on New Year’s Eve.

Predicted low temperatures and high winds have forced Botanica to cancel the fireworks show, said Kathy Sweeney, director of special events.

However, the Wichita garden will continue Illuminations — its annual holiday light display — through New Year’s Eve. Illuminations will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sweeney said Botanica staff hope to use the fireworks in a display sometime this spring.

