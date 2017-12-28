A mega-guide to New Year’s Eve parties, events around Wichita

Here are New Year’s events to check out, for everyone from night owls and music lovers to families.

Glitz and Glam

White Out at the Hudson: Dress in white black-tie attire for this 8 p.m. event at the Hudson, a wedding venue at 508 S Commerce St., featuring two DJs, a cash bar and food from District Taqueria. Tickets are $40 per person over 21. Guests can get a special deal at the Ambassador Hotel, 104 South Broadway, including a free shuttle. http://thehudsonict.com/ 316-512-5822.

NYE in the ICT at Abode Venue: Dress to impress for this fanciful evening starting at 8 p.m. at the Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas. AddisonGrace Events is hosting this celebration that features music from DJ Carbon, appetizers from Blue Moon Caterers and a cash bar. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door for guests 25 or older. Reserve lounge seating in advance by calling 567-868-1858. https://www.facebook.com/events/146944902621449/

Party, then spend the night

Back to the 80’s at the Marriott: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this event at the hotel at 9100 E. Corporate Hills. It features a dinner buffet, live music from The Source, Lukas and Careth from the B98 Morning Show and prize drawings. For 21 and older. Rates are $100 for dinner and the show, or $50 for the show only. A package with a hotel stay is $289 per couple or $195 for a single. Make reservations at www.marriott.com/ictwe with the promo code: EVE. 1-800-228-9290.

Havana Night at the Hyatt Regency: Guests clad in dressy casual can enjoy a tropical dinner buffet at 7 p.m. and a show from Annie Up until 1 a.m. at the hotel at 400 Waterman. Dinner and party is $75 per person, or $279 with overnight stay for a couple. 316-613-6400

New Year’s Eve at Aloft: This hotel at 3642 N. Oliver will have a party with appetizers, party favors, a DJ and champagne toast. Overnight bookings are $159; individual tickets for just the party are $30. 866-716-8143. https://www.facebook.com/events/116995469029217/

Fun for the family

Botanica Wichita Gardens: The gardens at 701 Amidon will celebrate the end of Illuminations with fireworks at 8 p.m. The Bar’s Open will serve alcohol. Illuminations starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids and members. https://botanica.org/new-years-eve/ 316-264-0448

Let it Snow! at Exploration Place: Catch the last of the Christmas spirit with the last showing of Let it Snow! at the museum at 300 N. McLean. Holiday scenes set to the tunes of Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick, Jr., Ella Fitzgerald and the Muppets in the Digital Dome Theater and Planetarium. Packaged with admission to exhibits, tickets are $12.50 for adults, $7 for kids 3-11 and $10 for seniors. Kids under 2 are free. Call 316-660-0600 for show times.

Prairie Rose Chuckwagon: Round up the family for this all-you-can-eat chuckwagon supper and stage shows at 15231 SW Parallel St. in Benton. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for children 3-12. Come at 5 p.m. to catch a cowboy movie, see the Silver Screen Cowboy museum, and visit the Mercantile. The celebration ends at 10 p.m. www.prairierosechuckwagon.com 316-778-2121. Reservations required.

Carousel Skate Center: Kids 10 and younger can skate at a party at 312 N. West from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10. Have a teen who wants to skate too? The skate center is having an all night skate for ages 11 and up from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for $25. Skate rental is $2. http://carouselsk8ks.com/special-events/ 316-942-4505

Live music

Lotus at Margaritas Cantina: The local band featuring Mary Aaron will help attendees dance the night away at Margaritas Cantina, 3109 Douglas, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per seat and include a champagne toast at midnight, noisemakers and a balloon drop. 316-682-2299

BOB FM presents NYE 2018 at the Cotillion: The Paramount and The Astronauts perform at this ’80s-style event at the Cotillion, 11120 West Kellogg. Doors open at 8 p.m; cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Food offered by Nancy’s A-Maize-N Sandwiches. 316-722-4201 www.thecotillion.com

Sunshine the Bunny New Year’s Bash: Live music at Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $3. (316) 262-1785

Groove 42 at Jerry’s Bar and Grill: Wichita-based Groove 42 will play favorite rock and pop hits at Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 639 N. Robin, at 9 p.m. Cost is $10. Call 316-773-4100 to reserve a table.

Barleycorn’s: Mystery Blood, The Cavves and Tideway perform starting at 9 p.m. at 608 E Douglas. Tickets are $5. https://www.facebook.com/events/1475576432561285/ 316-866-6792

Carrie Nation and The Speakeasy at Distillery 244 Old Town: This “brass and grass” local band will be at Distillery 244, 244 Mosley, with Bridegeist and Kill Vargas. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 9 p.m. The event is 18+ until 11 p.m. http://www.distillery244.com/ 316-201-67202

Dotwav Records and Harvester Arts: Here’s a show for a cause. The record company paired up with Boxing Day Wichita for this show featuring nine different bands at Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. The show is open to all ages for $5 or donated new items such as shampoo, deodorant, and canned food. It starts at 8 p.m. Find a full list of items to donate here: https://www.facebook.com/boxingdaywichita/.

Parties and other entertainment

Loony Bin Comedy Club: Laugh your way to 2018 with Alex Ortiz, who has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and 15 USO tours. At 10 p.m., Ortiz will perform a set of impressions and life stories at 215 Saint Francis. The show will include door prizes, party favors and a ball drop at midnight. Afterward, the club will open the stage for a dancing until 2 a.m. There’s an earlier show-only performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the 10 p.m. show and $17 for 7:30. www.looneybincomedy.com 316-618-4242

ICT NYE Masquerade Ball: This annual masked show hosted by Nocturnal Nature and Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas, offers a night of twists with seven DJs and a mystery set starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $20 the day of, available at the theatre’s box office or at https://www.ticketfly.com/event/1607856. 316-612-7696

Wichita Oasis New Year’s Eve Party: This non-religious community space is celebrating its first full year with its second New Year’s party at 200 N. Broadway Suite 22. Take appetizers and drinks; champagne will be provided for a potluck and dance party. If you’re feeling reflective about 2017, Oasis is having its year in review program at 6 p.m. The party starts at 7 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/1012946352177513/

Sobriety Pow Wow: Native American dance and world dance, food and vendors, Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Rd. Free. All ages. (316) 990-3249

Revolution Lounge: Ace the Prepstar will DJ at 10 p.m. at the bar at 233 Mosley; doors open at 7 p.m. No cover. Attendees are ask to “come dressed to impress” according to the venue’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/events/162998224317433/ 316-425-8315

The Arcade: Break out your best ’80s outfit and play vintage arcade games at The Arcade’s New Year’s Eve party, 139 Mead. Cash bar; 21 and older. General admission applies, so it’s $8 per hour or $10 all day. 316-844-0010

Club Rodeo: If you feel like ringing in the new year by riding a live bull, Club Rodeo at 10001 E. Kellogg has you covered for $15. The country-playing bar will drop the ball at midnight. 316-613-2424

A & J’s Music Room: The lounge at 1602 S. Meridian is taking reservations for those wanting to make their own live music with karaoke and dinner. Doors open at 7 p.m and karaoke starts at 9 p.m. 316-768-6868

River City Brewing Company: Raise a glass to 2018 with $5 cover, $3 drink specials. There will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight in The Loft at 150 Mosley. 316-263-2739

New Year’s Eve Partaaaay: O’Brien’s Irish Pub at 5205 E Kellogg will host this party with half-price drinks and music from DJ Snake starting at 9 p.m. $5 cover. https://www.facebook.com/events/1347970138663123/ 316-558-8218

The Biggest NYE Party in Wichita: This party starts at 7 p.m. at the 54 West Music Hall, 4600 West Kellogg in the Towne West Mall. It will be hosted by Young Greatness with music from DJ_Big1000 for $35 in advance or $40 at the door. 316-559-7131

New Year’s Eve with the Matt Engels Band: This country band will play at Dancing in Paradise, 2841 S. Hydraulic. Tickets: $40. (316) 871-9202