South Wichita gets its own gaming bar, just in time for New Year’s Eve

Wichita’s newest gaming bar is opening just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The Grinning Goblin Gaming Tavern, at 1625 S. Rock Road, will have its grand opening Sunday, Dec. 31. The business will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and will offer board games, video games, a full bar and food.
“We’re hoping people will want to come celebrate this with us,” said Jennifer Burton, co-owner of the business with her husband, Patrick. “We’re really excited to finally get this open, [and] we hope everybody else is too.”
The business has been in the works since August 2016, she said.
Because the building was completely remodeled, the grand opening is eight months later than originally expected, Burton said. But she acknowledged that a new year is often associated with new beginnings.
“This is kind of a nice kickoff to the new year,” she said.
The bar will offer games including Cards Against Humanity, Exploding Kittens, Betrayal at House on the Hill and more.
As for video games, both retro and modern consoles will be available, including Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, Xbox, Xbox 1, Playstation 1, Playstation 4, GameCube and Wii U. Oculus Rifts, virtual reality headsets, will also be available.
The bar has 25 board games and around 70 video games, Burton said. There is no fee to use any of the games or consoles, other than the Oculus Rifts, which can be rented for $10 an hour.
The bar will offer standard bar food, Burton said, such as mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and sweet potato fries.
“We’re still working on a full menu, but the main item that we pride ourselves in is the Scotch egg,” she said.
This item, she explained, is a soft boiled egg that is wrapped in sausage, breaded and deep fried.
The business had a soft opening earlier in the week. After the grand opening, it will be open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday and 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday.
Individuals must be 18 to enter. There is no cover fee.
