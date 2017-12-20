Things for families to do during the holiday break

You may be hitting the end of your holiday shopping list, but here’s another list to make: What to do during the holiday break.
Make plans to take a walk with the Wichita mayor, spend a night at the zoo, see what goes bump at night outdoors, hang out with superheroes and their gadgets, take to the air with jumping activities or designing airplanes of the future and make some art during the holidays.
Here are some suggested activities that can be fun for not only kids, but adults, too. Some are special holiday break events, while some are recurring or ongoing events that happen to take place during the break. And another treat: Several are free or low-cost.
Get moving
Physical activities are always great during the holiday break: They’ll help expend those calories from holiday treats and get kids off the couch.
Chill out at the Wichita Ice Center during public skating sessions for all ages Dec. 22-23 and 26-29 at the Wichita Ice Center, 505 W. Maple. Afternoon and evening times are available. Admission is $2; skate rentals are $3. Hours and more information: wichitaicecenter.com, 316-337-9199.
Play some high-tech hide-and-seek tag at Laser Quest Wichita, 2120 N. Woodlawn, with the facility’s special holiday break triple-play daily package being offered through Dec. 31. Cost is $19 per person for three games. Reservations recommended. Hours and more information: laserquest.com, 316-652-9500.
Strike some fun at an area bowling alley. The holiday break special package at The Alley, 11413 E. 13th St. N., includes unlimited bowling, go karts, a laser maze and limited arcade games. The special is even available on Christmas Day. Cost is $25 per person Dec. 22-23, 25 and Jan. 1-2; $30 Dec. 26-30. Hours and more information: thealleywichita.com or 316-618-1000.
Swing from a trapeze, jump on a trampoline, do air dunks, dodge some balls or move like a ninja during the regular recurring two-for-one pricing 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Aviate Extreme Sports located at the Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Road. The 20,000-square-foot facility is home to the world’s largest extreme air sports ninja obstacle course, according to its website. One-hour rates for ages 7 and older are $13, kids 6 and under are $10; two-hour rates are $20 for ages 7 and older, and $15 for those 6 and under. The Wichita Sports Forum also has full- and half-day winter break camps for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 1-3. During the camp, kids can use the Aviate facilities and play soccer or basketball. Cost is $50 for a full-day camp, with lunch included, and $30 for half-day. Hours and more information: wichitasportsforum.com, 316-201-1414.
The next “Walk-A-Longwell” night – during which you go for an hour-long walk with Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell – happens at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. Longwell hosts the free monthly walks to raise awareness for fitness and meet residents. Meet in front of City Hall, 455 N. Main.
Take a free, guided walk by the moon at the Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. N., to see and hear nocturnal animals and happenings. The next scheduled walk is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, when there’s a supermoon, when the moon is closer to Earth and looks larger. Staff from the center guide participants of all ages on a 45-minute, mile-long hike on a paved path through Chisholm Creek Park. An added perk: Astronomers from the Kansas Astronomical Observatory often set up telescopes in the center’s parking lot so you can gaze at the nighttime sky after the full moon tour. While the walk is free, you must make reservations. Reservations are taken up until the event starts at www.eventbrite.com/e/full-moon-walk-tickets-28696846039. More information: Rachel Roth, rachel@gpnc.org or 316-683-5499, ext. 210.
See the animals
The Sedgwick County Zoo offers special Winter Wednesdays pricing through February, when admission is just $3 per person. Children 2 and under are always admitted free. Check the forecast for Dec. 27 and dress appropriately to take advantage of this special during the holiday break.
The zoo’s recurring overnight lock-in event happens during the break, too. The next Creature Campout is an indoor one at the Cargill Learning Center, from 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, until 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. According to zoo officials, this campout focuses on the zoo’s FrogWatch program, with a tour to the ectotherms area and learning how to listen for frogs found in the Wichita area. Participants need to be 5 years or older, bring their own sleeping bag, be on time and not need to leave early. Cost is $40 for nonmembers, $35 for member; dinner, bedtime snack and continental breakfast included. The event is for individuals, families and friends. Youth under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Ticket sales end 48 hours before the event. Reservations and more information: scz.org.
Test your creativity and science skills
The Wichita Art Museum’s popular Winter Art Mania days are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 26-28. Activities include watching movies, making art and creating a family masterpiece. Admission is free during those days, as well – and remember, Saturdays are always free – so it’s a good time to catch two photography exhibits that will close in early 2018: one on surveillance photos and another on iconic photographer Irving Penn’s collection. More information: wichitaartmuseum.org
It’s the last days of the special Hall of Heroes traveling exhibition at Exploration Place, which ends Jan. 1. It’s an interactive exhibit that blends science and science-fiction, where you can test your own agility and strength powers and see superhero stuff, like a replica of a Batmobile. The exhibit is included in the science center’s general admission price, which ranges depending on age from $9.50 for those ages 12-64 and to free for kids 2 and younger.
Exploration Place also is tying the theme of its Winter Break Edventures, for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, to its major new Design Build Fly exhibition. Three days remain in this special programming, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 27-29, with a new theme each day related to aviation. Daily program rate is $40 for nonmembers, $35 for members, with before and after care available for an additional cost. More information: exploration.org, 316-660-0600.
Like solving puzzles and riddles? Try an escape room activity where you have to put your quick thinking and wit to work as you have an hour to escape from the room’s scenario. There are at least a handful of escape rooms in the Wichita-area, with various pricing ranges and different adventures. One of the more affordable family deals is being offered by The Room – Wichita, 1999 N. Amidon, (theroom-wichita.com, 316-213-6196), at $20 per person, with kids 10 and younger admitted free with a paying adult. In The Room’s Christmas Caper adventure, you have to rescue missing Buddy, the Christmas Elf on the Shelf.
Two of Wichita’s top annual light displays will continue after Christmas, too. Illuminations at Botanica continues 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31. It’s closed Dec. 24 and 25. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 3-12. Information: botanica.org, 316-264-0448. The Arc’s Lights, at Douglas and St. Paul, continue every night through Dec. 28. Hours and prices are 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $10 per carload; 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, $10 suggested donation per carload. More information: thearcslights.org, 316-943-1191.
