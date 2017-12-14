Nonprofit group promotes mindful living in Wichita

Knee deep in Christmas lights, wrapping paper, and groceries for a dinner party I was giving the following evening, I said, “Why did I promise Connie I would do this?”
“This” was a Community Conversation about “Holidays Without Stress.” But a promise is a promise so I changed clothes and headed to Milkfloat on West Douglas without a clue of what I was doing. All I knew was my name was on the flyer. I had to laugh driving there because I was a little stressed out and was going to be talking to others about how NOT to stress out during this busy time of year.
Turns out it was the best thing I could have done for myself that evening. I learned so much and enjoyed listening to the various reasons people get stressed out this time of year and what we should do about decreasing stress and increasing joy.
Community Conversations is an ongoing discussion series on mindful living practices and everyday matters. It’s free and the topic is different each session. Everyone is welcome. I was hooked in the first five minutes when Gina Marx said “We are human beings, not human doings.”
My friend, Connie Porazka, yes, the Connie mentioned above, is teaching me about mindfulness. After a recent lesson in mindful eating, I realized I eat too fast and don’t savor the tastes and smells of food. I’m usually thinking of what I need to do or where I need to go next.
Connie and others have come up with Wichita in Mind, a non-profit organization formed to encourage community interest in the benefits of mindful living. Gina Marx is at Newman University as graduate program director. Just listening to her helped me “reset my brain” as she put it.
It was good to sit, have a cup of tea, and ponder what others were saying. Instead of sitting there jiggling my leg and looking at my watch, I settled down and was very surprised when an hour had passed. But then Amber Willis, who works with the Head Start program and lives a very mindful life, said we were going to meditate to close the evening, I thought about excusing myself. I’m not good at it. At all. I compile lists in my head while everyone else seems to go to their happy place.
I must have looked stricken because Amber said we’d meditate for only seven minutes. My record was three minutes and I looked around at others most of the time. But I was willing to give it a try again.
Knowing this would be seven minutes that might be the last restful minutes I’d get for a while, I did my best and felt very relaxed when time was up. All right, I did open my eyes and looked at Amber once.
The evening was a fun, educational experience. The only advice I offered was if you get totally, full-tilt crazed, just stop. Breathe. If it’s morning, decide what you have to do before noon. At noon decide what has to be done before 5 o’clock. At 5 decide what has to be done before you go to bed. Don’t think of the big picture if it is overwhelming. Segments are easier to deal with. And when the dinner is served, or the party is in full swing, or the presents are being opened, be there. Be in that moment.
If you’re interested in taking part in the next Community Conversation go to Facebook: Wichita in Mind-Community Conversations or contact Connie at retreattojoy@gmail.com.
In this season, or any season for that matter, do what Gina suggests: When you make your “to do” list, also make your “to be” list.
I hope you have a wonderful holiday.
Reach Bonnie Bing at bingbylines@gmail.com
