Sunday’s EcoFest to feature a tiny village, solar displays, live music

More Videos 1:21 Teeny Tiny Town opens this weekend Pause 1:30 Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire 2:00 No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:05 The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 0:48 Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 2:02 Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died 3:44 Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Teeny Tiny Town opens this weekend Teeny Tiny Town was made using recycled wooden crates and features a miniature mercantile, schoolhouse, train depot, teepee and stable. The town will make its public debut on Sunday, October 29 at Ecofest from 1-6 p.m. at the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine. Teeny Tiny Town was made using recycled wooden crates and features a miniature mercantile, schoolhouse, train depot, teepee and stable. The town will make its public debut on Sunday, October 29 at Ecofest from 1-6 p.m. at the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com

Teeny Tiny Town was made using recycled wooden crates and features a miniature mercantile, schoolhouse, train depot, teepee and stable. The town will make its public debut on Sunday, October 29 at Ecofest from 1-6 p.m. at the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com