This came to me in a flash. I’ve decided when I greet a friend or acquaintance instead of saying “How are you?” I’m going to ask, “What have you learned lately?”
Let’s admit it, most of time we really don’t want to know how that person is, at least not in detail. We say it in passing or with the hope it will open a dialogue that doesn’t last long and include health problems.
My high school class had a get together recently and I swear the conversation sounded more like we were at a pharmaceutical convention.
But when you say to someone, “What have you learned lately,” it can bring on a much more entertaining, thoughtful, and sometimes shorter conversation.
Here are some examples of what I’ve learned lately.
Leaf blowing is not as easy as it looks.
We live in an old house surrounded by many giant trees. I thought I’d blow off the balcony with my husband’s industrial strength leaf blower instead of sweeping. When I turned that thing on leaves went straight up in the air and landed on my head, in my hair, on my sweatshirt and in my mouth. By the time I finished I looked like a monster coming out of a deep dark forest. And I had spent much longer than it would have taken to sweep. Now when I see lawn maintenance people with leaf blowers I admire their talent.
Memorizing lines is more difficult with every passing year.
I’m in “Baby Jane the Musical,” at Roxy’s. Tonight is the last night and you’re not supposed to know this because I’m the surprise cast member. I had only three pages of lines to learn and it took me forever to get it right. Or at least close to it.
It truly is important to have something to look forward to.
No matter what age you are, life is better when there’s something mighty good on the horizon. I was reminded of this when I gave a talk recently. A faithful reader, LeRoy, was there and he pretty much made my day. He explained how he didn’t like it one bit when I didn’t have a column in the Sunday paper. He laughed and said, “Just run some old ones, we won’t remember them.” I asked him if I put my favorites in a book would he buy one. He said, “No, because then I’d have them all and I wouldn’t have anything to look forward to.”
It’s not only the big things you plan that give you something to look forward to, it can be little things such as big breakfasts on Sunday morning, lunch with a friend, the last chapter of a terrific book or knowing when someone is getting a note you sent in the mail.
Just for fun give it a try. After you say hi, ask someone what they’ve learned lately. Disclaimer: I’m not saying it’s always going to be positive. When I tried it out on one of my best friends she said, “I learned I hate my job.” Well, at least she had come to a realization.
Oh, and be ready because you can bet someone will fire back with, “Well, what have you learned lately.”
Reach Bonnie Bing at bingbylines@gmail.com
Comments