Captain Kirk, T.J. Hooker and Denny Crane all coming to Wichita next week

The last time William Shatner – also known to generations of television watchers as Captain Kirk, T.J. Hooker and Denny Crane – was in Wichita, it was oppressively hot.
It was June 2015, and he was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle named “Rivet” across the country to raise money for the American Legion.
“I remember looking down the road with my goggles on and thinking, ‘That’s a long way down the road,’ ” Shatner said. “I remember it was extraordinary hot. Veterans of Vietnam and Afghanistan were riding with us, it was just so hot.”
On Nov. 3, Shatner, 86, will return to Wichita, though this time not by motorcycle – and not during the heinous heat of summer. He’s bringing his one-man show “Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It” to the stage of the Orpheum Theatre, where he’ll talk about his life, his acting career and his love of motorcycles.
And gorillas.
“I talk about love. I talk about gorillas. I talk about motorcycles. I talk about comedy. I talk about music,” Shatner said during a recent phone interview. “The subjects are many and varied and mostly funny. Some are very meaningful that may put a tear in your eye. I talk about death. I talk about life. It’s a multi-varied show.”
Shatner is perhaps best known for his role as Captain Kirk on the 1960s TV series “Star Trek,” but he also played other famous characters, including the title character on the 1980s cop series “T.J. Hooker.” In more recent years, his characters have become more comedic and eccentric, particularly his ego-maniacal attorney Denny Crane from “The Practice” and its spinoff “Boston Legal,” and he’s also known by the current generation as the fast-talking, slick and silly pitchman for Priceline.
His show, which he’s been performing off and on for years, addresses all of those roles, and more, he said. It also includes observations and anecdotes from his life and career he hopes will make audience members laugh.
But it doesn’t have dancing girls.
“You know, doing a one-man show is the pinnacle of a performer’s life,” he said. “You’re on stage alone trying to entertain people for an hour and a half, and it’s quite a feat. It requires a lot of energy, your health and good material, and you know some one-man shows have a band and dancing girls and singing and dancing. Not here. This is like standup comedy because there’s a lot of funny stuff that goes on.”
“Shatner’s World” got its start years ago when someone in Australia asked the actor if he’d ever considered doing a one-man show. He decided to give it a try, reasoning that if it flopped, it would flop in Australia, far from his American audiences.
But it didn’t flop. Shatner took the show on tour through Australia and then through Canada, his native country. Then, in 2012, Shatner performed the show on Broadway for a three-week run. After that, he took the show on the road nationwide and has been trotting it out for tours at least once a year. His stop in Wichita is part of a 10-date tour which also takes him to Branson, Overland Park and Des Moines.
Shatner said he never knows which of his characters’ fans will show up to his performances. He gets “Star Trek” and “Boston Legal” fans all the time. But lately, he’s also drawing a new generation. After voicing the role of Grand Pear earlier this year in the animated television series “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,” his audience started occasionally skewing younger.
“I get mothers of 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds who come introduce their children to me,” he said. “I’ve got an audience that starts about about 3 years.”
Shatner, who also is an author and a horse lover, also continues to act and just finished filming a movie called “Senior Moment,” where he plays the love interest. (He also stars with Henry Winkler and Terry Bradshaw in the NBC travel series “Better Late Than Never.”)
It surprises him, Shatner said, that even at his age, he’s still learning new acting tricks.
He also has learned a lot about himself through his constant touring with “Shatner’s World.”
“I love to do the show. It’s a meaningful show for me. I love the reaction of the audience, who laugh and cry with me,” he said. “But I hate the soft mattresses in the hotels they put me up in and I hate the anxiety of making an airplane and the schedule. Touring is a two-edged sword.”
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
William Shatner in “It’s Shatner’s World”
What: A one-man show where the famous actor tells stories form his life and career
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3
Where: Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Tickets: $59.50-$99.50 at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, online at www.selectaseat.com or by calling 316-755-7328
