Wesley Children's Foundation is hosting a free Halloween in the Park event on Friday, Oct. 27. Associated Press File photo

Wesley Children’s Foundation hosting free Halloween event

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 26, 2017 12:11 PM

Trick-or-treating, a Teddy Bear Clinic and tours of an ambulance, police car and fire truck are just some of the free activities children of all ages can participate in during this year’s Halloween in the Park.

Wesley Children’s Foundation is hosting its eighth annual Halloween event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. Ninth St.

Children who attend will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat at various community-sponsored booths, get a free bear at Wesley’s Teddy Bear Clinic, craft Halloween projects and take photos in a Halloween-themed photo booth.

Halloween in the Park is supported by several community sponsors, including the city of Wichita, Wichita Park & Recreation, Wichita Police Department, Wichita Fire Department, Sedgwick County 911, Lifeteam, 100.5 FM The Wolf, Pepsi, 97.1 BOB FM, D and D Equipment Sale, Davis Moore, Cornejo and Sons, McConnell Air Force Base, Exploration Place, Reverie Coffee, Wichita Photo Booth, Lowe’s Home Improvement and others.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

