Where area bands are playing this weekend

Friday, Oct.6
Ernie Biggs Dueling Piano Show 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. nightly, Ernie Biggs Dueling Piano Bar, 550 N. Rock Rd. Admission: $5-$10 Ernie Biggs Dueling Piano show is a high-energy, all-request show. 316-978-9103, www.erniebiggs.com/wichita
The Grant Snider Experience 4 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 316-262-1785
Ten Day Wish 9 p.m., Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 630 N. Robin. $3 Rock. 316-773-4100
The Kenny Pruitt Band 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Orchard Park and Recreation Center, 4808 W. Ninth St. $3. Traditional country and similar dance music. 316-337-9244
B3 9:30 p.m., Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Dr. Free. B3 – also known at The Baker Trio – is a classic rock and blues band that idolizes Jimi Hendrix, ZZ Top, and Steve Ray Von. 316-719-5000, www.kansasstarcasino.com
Blue Eyed Soul 8-11 p.m., YaYa’s Euro Bistro, 8115 E. 21st St. North. Free. An eight-piece Wichita, Kansas-based party band. 316-634-1000
Scott Knost 7-10 p.m., Third Place Brewing, 630 E. Douglas. Free. Percussive, acoustic rock. 316-833-2873
Ten Day Wish 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 630 N. Robin. Pop and rock band based in Wichita. 316-773-4100, www.jerrysbar.com
Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $2 High energy rock and blues. 316-262-1785
Llew Brown Band Live at the Brickyard 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island. 316-263-4044, llewbrownband.com
Ben Fuchs 8-11 p.m., Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway St. $5. Acoustic music. 316-263-9164, artichokesandwichbar.com
Saturday, Oct.7
Dirty Gentlemen 9 p.m., Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 630 N. Robin. $3. Rock, Top 40’s, Country & Blues. 316-773-4100
Llew Brown Band at the Candle Club 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th St. N. 316-684-7281, llewbrownband.com
Dug Into the Night 7-9 p.m., Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway St. $5. Acoustic music 316-263-9164, artichokesandwichbar.com
The Fly By Night Band 8-11 p.m., Dancing In Paradise, 2841 S. Hydraulic St. $10. 316-871-9202, DancingInParadise.net
Lady & The Tramps 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Driftwood Bar, 1204 E. MacArthur Rd. Free.
Me and the Boys 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $2 Wichita-based blues band headed up by vocalist Deanna Custard (Lady D). 316-262-1785
Jeremiah Johnsen featuring John Probst 3 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 316-262-1785
Sunday, Oct.8
Singer Songwriter Sunday 2:30-9:30 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. Singer songwriters all day long. We will be grilling! 316-262-1785
Sunshine the Bunny 4 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $2. 316-262-1785
The Moody Gile Experence 5-8 p.m., Dancing In Paradise, 2841 S. Hydraulic St. $5. 316-871-9202, DancingInParadise.net
Monday, Oct.9
Uche 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 2.00 316-262-1785
Open Mic Night at Barleycorns 9 p.m., Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas Ave. Free. The mic is yours, to sing, talk, joke, whatever you please.316-613-3773 BarleycornsWichita.com
Oct.10
Jonathan Consiglio Trio 5 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 316-262-1785
Steve Bauers Jazz Jam hosted By William Flynn 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 316-262-1785
Oct.11
Kenny Pruitt Band 7-9:30 p.m., Goldenrod Park Community Facility, 1340 S. Pattie St. $3 Traditional Country and similar dance music. 316-337-9191
Jeremiah Johnsen featuring John Probst 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 316-262-1785
Thursday, Oct.12
Wormhole Tavern 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 1.00 316-262-1785
Cade Roth and the Black Sheep 8-10 p.m., Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway St. $5. Oklahoma’s acoustic band with original music. 316-263-9164, artichokesandwichbar.com
Have a band or a bar? Enter your events at events.kansas.com and look for the small add event button in the upper righthand corner. Events are due one week before publication.
Comments