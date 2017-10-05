Netflix raising monthly prices for some subscribers

Some subscribers of Netflix can expect to pay more starting next month.
The streaming video service will be raising prices on its middle and top tier plans in the U.S. starting in November, according to Business Insider. Subscribers of the standard $9.99 service will soon be charged $10.99, and the price of the premium tier will rise from $11.99 to $13.99.
Users subscribed to the basic $7.99 plan will not have to pay more.
Netflix will begin notifying subscribers of this price change starting on Oct. 19, giving at least a 30-day notice about the price increase before the next billing cycle.
Those who try to sign up today will see the new, higher prices on Netflix.com.
This is Netflix’s first major price change since 2014, according to CNN.
“From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster,” Netflix said in a released statement.
