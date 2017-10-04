Marco Rubio, late to ‘Game of Thrones,’ missed his White House shot. Coincidence?

More Videos 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years Pause 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 0:43 Man shot in east Wichita 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 0:57 Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 0:40 Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Marco Rubio suspends campaign after losing in Florida primary Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016. Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016. Credit: Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald

Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016. Credit: Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald