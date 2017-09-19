The Mooch hints Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump might have dated, but they deny it

So, apparently former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is still stirring pots.
This new one contains the ingredients of Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady and Brady’s wife, model Gisele Bundchen.
Remember back in April when the Patriots visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win? Brady wasn’t there, citing personal family matters.
Or was it family drama?
The Mooch fired up this rumor while guest-hosting “TMZ Live” Monday: Maybe Gisele wouldn’t let hubby go to Washington because Brady and the first daughter once had a relationship.
Scaramucci and TMZ’s Harvey Levin were talking about a possibly strained relationship between President Donald Trump and Brady, which the former White House employee denied.
“What I did say is somebody should ask Gisele why Tom Brady didn’t show up to the championship party,” Scaramucci said.
“My guess is that there could be ... a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go.”
He played coy when Levin pressed him on the allegation.
“I just think she’s possessive of him ... I don’t know,” Scaramucci said. “Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point. I have no idea. I don’t know the real reason. I’m not one of you guys.”
So why did he bring up Ivanka, Levin asked.
“Maybe it wasn’t her,” Scaramucci said. “Maybe it was someone else, I don’t know. I just think there was a possession there that caused a rub.”
And no, he wasn’t talking about possession on the football field.
While we try not to give oxygen to blather, this story has caught fire, repeated by The New York Daily News (no surprise, really), sports blogs (no surprise) and even a few international publications. (No surprise there either, since Bundchen is from Brazil.)
Is it because we’re talking here about three people with really great hair?
We have no inside intel on whether Trump and Brady were ever Tomanka — you know, like the former Brangelina.
But it has been reported that Trump and another sports figure, Lance Armstrong, went on several dates in 2006. She was 24, he was 35 and they met at a charity event in Los Angeles when she was in town filming “The Apprentice.”
A source close to the Trump family told TMZ of Scaramucci’s musings that while Ivanka and Brady have “known each other for years, this is not true.”
Sources also told People that Scaramucci’s suggestion is “completely false.”
One source who reportedly knows Brady was more blunt, telling People the whole story is “bulls---.”
What? Fake news!?
