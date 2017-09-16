2017 fall festival guide: 63 fairs and festivals

September

Now through Oct. 28, National Crafts & Cowboy Festival, Branson, Mo., silverdollarcity.com. Western musicians, wild west show, barn dance, chuck wagon cooking, 125 visiting demonstrating craftsmen in addition to Silver Dollar City’s own 100 resident craftsmen.

Sept. 22-23, 56th annual Valley Center Fall Festival, www.vckschamber.com.

Sept. 22-23, Lee’s Summit Oktoberfest, Lee’s Summit, Mo., www.lsoktoberfest.com.

Sept. 22-23, 23rd annual Shawnee Great Grillers Barbeque State Championship, Shawnee, www.shawneegreatgrillers.com. Enjoy blues music, a kids zone and food trucks while 114 teams compete for prize money and bragging rights at Shawnee Town 1929 living history museum.

Sept. 22-23, Jammin' in JC Blues & Barbecue Festival, Junction City, www.jammininjc.com. Local, regional and nationally known blues artists and a four-category barbecue contest.

Sept. 22-24, Conway Springs Fall Festival, www.conwayspringsks.com.

Sept. 23, Park City Eats and Beats, 6-8 p.m., 61st St. East and East Parkview, food trucks, mobile DJ and dancing in the streets, www.parkcityks.com.

Sept. 23, 13th annual Cornstock, Garnett, www.accornfest.com. This annual concert celebrates corn and music at Lake Garnett. Feature artists this year are Easton Corbin, Casey Donahew and Blackhawk. Bring lawn chairs.

Sept. 23, Grand Festival of Chez les Canses, Sibley, Mo., www.fortosagenhs.com/events. See how early French settlers lived at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas rivers in the late 1700s at this annual event at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark.

Sept. 23, Overland Park Fall Festival, Overland Park, www.opkansas.org/fallfestival

Sept. 23, 4th annual High Plains Brew Hoff, Overland Park, www.highplainsbrewhoff.com. Sample and judge more than 100 hand-crafted beer at the first home brewing competition in Kansas.

Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 40th annual Ciderfest, Louisburg, louisburgcidermill.com/ciderfest. Watch apples pressed into pure apple cider at the Louisburg Cider Mill, then enjoy fresh hot or cold cider, warm cider donuts or caramel-dipped apples. Kids activities, arts and crafts vendors and more.

Sept. 23-24, 36th annual Cider Days Fall Festival, Topeka, www.topekaciderdays.com. Fresh cider squeezed all weekend long, historic re-enactors, animal rides, petting zoo and a 250-booth arts and crafts show.

Sept. 23-24, 40th annual Fair Grove Heritage Reunion, Fair Grove, Mo., www.fghps.org/heritage-reunion.html. At a restored, working steam-powered grist mill north of Springfield. Old-time demonstrations, antique equipment, live music and a parade, along with 300 juried vendors featuring handmade crafts.

Sept. 23-24, Wild West Days, Olathe, www.mahaffie.org. Stagecoach rides, living history demonstrations, live performances, roping, gold-panning, 1860s games and more at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, the only working stagecoach stop left on the Santa Fe Trail.

Sept. 24, American Indian Cultural Celebration, Kansas City, Mo., www.nelson-atkins.org. Free art activities, storytelling, games and demonstrations at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, along with performances featuring the Haskell Indian Nations University Dancers.

Sep. 28-Oct. 1, 50th annual Greater Andover Days Food, www.andoverks.com.

Sept. 28-30, Universal Film Festival, Overland Park. Independent film festival screening movies at B&B Theaters.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 11th annual Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival, Columbia, Mo., www.rootsnbluesnbbq.com. American Blues Scene magazine calls it “one of the most prominent festivals in the country.” Among the 32 acts performing at Stephens Lake Park this year are headliners Ryan Adams, Leon Bridges, Band of Horses, John Prine, Emmylou Harris and Gary Clark, Jr.

Sept. 29, Oktoberfest, Shawnee, shawneegermanclub.org.

Sept. 30, Colwich Heritage Festival, facebook.com/colwichheritagefestival.

Sept. 30, 2nd annual Kansas Chocolate Festival, Topeka, visittopeka.com. More than 50 vendors dispersing samples, food trucks with chocolate menu items and other chocolate-inspired activities.

Sept. 30, Piotique Fall Festival, Clay Center, claycenterchamber.com. Piotique is a mash up of the words pioneer and antique and the celebration has been a tradition since 1936. Activities include a road race, kiddie parade, grand parade, food vendors, craft booths, live music and dancing on the courthouse lawn.

Sept. 30, Dust Bowl Jamboree, Riverside, Mo., visitplatte.com/event/dust-bowl-jamboree-2. Experience life in the 1930s at E.H. Young Riverfront Park in this north Kansas City neighborhood. See some of the nation’s best Depression-era vehicles that have been fully restored along with other vintage automobiles, listen to down-home music and enjoy food.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 38th annual Apple Festival, Topeka, facebook.com/OldPrairieTown. Expanding this year to a two-day event and incorporating the annual Wheatstock concert featuring acoustic and bluegrass music. Apples in caramel, pie, fritters, and cider available, along with demonstrations of pioneer skills, arts and crafts show, kids activities and more at Old Prairie Town Ward-Meade Historic Site and Botanical Garden.

October

Oct. 1, Ada Medieval Fair, Allen, Okla., chickasawcountry.com/fall-activities. Held at the Rocky Top Winery and VIneyard, this fair has medieval-themed games for kids, actors and storytellers strolling through the grounds and arts and crafts in a recreation of a 14th century English market with vendors playing the roles of medieval town merchants.

Oct. 6-8, Delano Fall Fair, Wichita. www.historicdelano.com/FallFair. Last held in 2003, this year’s event is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail and Wichita’s role in the cattle drives. Campfire ghost stories, western parade, Jesse Chisholm look-a-like contest, old-fashioned games, horses and longhorns, food vendors, ice cream social, storytellers and more. Live music including a concert by Del Shields and Suzy Bogguss on Saturday night.

Oct. 6-8, Wamego OZtoberFest, Wamego, visitwamego.com. This event brings Wizard of Oz fans from around the world to downtown Wamego, home of the OZ Museum, for live music, costume contests, car show, food, arts and crafts, exclusive vendors and special guests including actors, actors’ family members, passionate collectors and Oz historians.

Oct. 6-8, Goddard Fall Festival, goddardfallfestival.com.

Oct. 6-8, Columbus Day Festival and Hot Air Balloon Regatta, Columbus, columbusdayballoons.com. A full fall festival lineup along with hot air balloons from across the region decorating the October sky.

Oct. 6-7, Maize Fall Festival, maizelions.com/fall-festival.

Oct. 6-7, Buhler Frolic, facebook.com/buhlerfrolic. Double parade, pedal pull for children and other community festival activities.

Oct. 7 Woofstock, a fundraiser for the Kansas Humane Society held every year at the Sedgwick County Park. kshumane.org/woofstock.

Oct. 7, Biblesta, a festival celebrating the Bible in Humboldt. The festival includes a parade based on scripture, petting zoo, gospel music and a free bean feed in the city square. www.biblesta.com

Oct. 7, Hesston Fall Festival and Open Market, facebook.com/events/173270463184677.

Oct. 7, 43rd annual Art in the Park, Winfield, winfieldarts.org/art-park-festival. Juried arts and crafts show in the town’s Island Park.

Oct. 7, 39th annual Chisholm Trail Day Festival, Abilene, facebook.com/pg/dkcohistory. Live entertainment, historical presentations, folk craft demonstrations, antique farm show and steam locomotive rides on the grounds of the Dickinson County Heritage Center to celebrates the county’s role in the Chisholm trail cattle drives.

Oct. 7, WaterFire Kansas City, Kansas City, Mo., waterfirekc.com. Kansas City is one of three cities to hold annual fire lightings. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch this fire spectacle on Brush Creek accompanies by live vocals, dance and acrobatics by Quixotic, StoneLion Puppet Theatre, Kansas City Drum Tribe and more.

Oct. 7, 3rd annual Jazz & Food Truck Festival, Topeka, visittopeka.com. Free jazz concert in downtown Topeka and more than 20 food trucks from throughout the region.

Oct. 7, 20th annual Greater Kansas City Japan Festival, Overland Park, kcjapanfestival.org.

Oct. 7, Harvest Moon American Indian Festival, Kansas City, Mo., harvestmoonfestivalkc.com.

Oct. 7, Atchison Junior Guild Oktoberfest, Atchison, visitatchison.com/event/oktoberfest.

Oct. 7, Scarecrow Festival, Shawnee, visitshawneeks.com/event/scarecrow-festival. Scarecrow contest, pumpkin carving contest, pie contest and kids activities.

Oct. 7-8, 29th annual Applefest, Weston, Mo., westonmo.com. Watch apple butter made over an open wood fire, sample Weston’s famous apple dumplings, apple pies, and cookies and enjoy other traditional fall festival activities.

Oct. 12-15, 31st annual Taste of Newton and Bethel College Fall Festival, bethelks.edu/fall-fest. The weekend kicks off on Thursday night with churches, clubs and organizations hosting food booths covering three city blocks downtown. Performances and activities take place on the Bethel campus Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Oct. 13-14, Svensk Hyllningsfest, Lindsborg, svenskhyllningsfest.org. Held in odd numbered years, this event started in 1941 and roughly translates to Swedish honoring festival.

Oct. 13-14, 41st annual Watonga Cheese Festival, Watonga, Okla., facebook.com/watongacheesefestival. Wine and cheese tastings, music, art show, quilt show, fiber arts show, parade and children’s games.

Oct. 13-15, Rose Hill Fall Festival celebrating the town’s 130th birthday, rosehillfallfestival.com.

Oct. 13-15, Haven Fall Festival, facebook.com/havenfallfestival.

Oct. 14, Porchfest KC, Kansas City, Mo., porchfestkc.com. Discover new bands by strolling porch-to-porch in midtown Kansas City listening to acoustic and near-acousitc sets. Bring lawn chairs and cash for food trucks and tips for the musicians.

Oct. 14, Botanical Brewfest, Overland Park, opabg.org. Sample more than 90 microbrews while enjoying the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, live music, food, games and activities.

Oct. 14, 2nd annual Topeka Science & Tech Fest, Topeka, visittopeka.com. Hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities and demonstrations aimed at toddlers to eighth-graders line Kansas Avenue plus food trucks and other fun. In the evening, there’s s an Ad Astra Kansas Space Day on the Washburn University campus.

Oct. 18-22 The Tallgrass Film Festival in downtown Wichita celebrates independent filmmakers.

Oct. 21-22, 60th annual Baldwin Maple Leaf Festival, Baldwin City, mapleleaffestival.com. Timed to coincide with the changing of the Maple leaves, festivities include a parade, all day live music, a quilt show, craft vendors, train rides, the Maple Leaf 5k run/walk, and more.

Oct. 20-22, Haysville Fall Festival, haysvillefallfestival.com.

Oct. 20-28 Neewollah - that’s Halloween spelled backwards - is the main event of the year in Independence, Kansas. It was featured in the 1955 film, “Picnic.” www.neewollah.com

Oct. 21, Bel Aire Fall Festival, belaireks.org/209/Fall-Festival.

Oct. 21, 50th annual Brick Street Arts & Crafts Festival, Halstead, halsteadfestival.com.

Oct. 25-28, Arkansas City celebrates Halloween Arkalalah, four days of parades, carnvial rides, street games, a crafts fair, a pancake feed, and of course, Queen Alalah. arkalalah.com

Oct. 26-29, 10th annual Citizen Jane Festival, Columbia, Mo.. Film festival on and around Stephens College campus, the second oldest women’s college in the U.S. All screened films – 19 features and eight shorts programs – are directed or co-directed by a woman. Q&As with visiting filmmakers.

Oct. 28, Mildale Farm Fall Fest, Edgerton, Ks. jcprd.com. Click on special events.

November

Nov. 3-9: 17th annual Kansas International Film Festival, Overland Park, kansasfilm.com. Last year’s event screened more than 150 films at Glenwood Arts Theatre and included events throughout the KC metro area.

Nov. 18, Neat & Polished, Topeka, visittopeka.com. This new event at the Topeka Performing Arts Center is a night of bourbon tastings, fall beers, cigars, fall beers and boutique vendors with everything from men’s and women’s clothing to spice rubs.