Where to find live bands and cheap beer this weekend

Few things are better than live bands and cheap beer – except maybe having both at the same time. Want to spend your weekend with an icy brew in one hand, tapping along to the beat with the other? Then check out any of these nine bars that can offer live music, drink specials and a good time this weekend.
▪ Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley
Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Gary Powell, an Americana artist that covers everything from Pink Floyd to Johnny Cash, will perform.
Drink specials: Growler fills are $5 off from 3 to 6 p.m.
Details: Free admission. Gaga’s Grub Taco Truck will be on site from 5 to 9 p.m.
▪ Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway
Music: 8 to 11 p.m. Friday – Saving Rain, an alternative and pop band made up of three Wichita locals. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday – Women Without Purses, a Wichita folk band that formed in the ’90s.
Drink specials: $3 bottles on Friday, $1 off calls on Saturday
Details: $5 cover
▪ Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas
Music: 9 p.m. Friday – Jackson Graham, a local classical guitarist; Mystery Blood, a local alternative rock group; Berry, an indie/alternative rock group. 9 p.m. Saturday – Domestic Drone, a psych pop group from Wichita; Sutphin, a new local alternative rock band; Sailor Poon, a psych rock band out of Austin.
Drink specials: $3 tall boy PBRs, $4 kamikazes, $5 Vegas bombs Friday and Saturday
Details: $7 cover Friday, $3 cover Saturday
▪ Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island
Music: 9:30 p.m. to midnight Friday – Suite68, a modern pop and dance band from Wichita that plays everything from Twenty-One Pilots to Usher.
Details: $7 cover
▪ Driftwood Bar, 1204 E. MacArthur Rd.
Music: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday – i2i, a new local band that plays a range of music and blues. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday – Vinnie Mourning and the Sleepy Truckers, a Wichita rock band that performs covers and original songs.
Drink Specials: $1.25 domestic cans, $2.50 bomb pops and $4.25 bombs on Friday $1.25 domestic cans after 10 p.m., $2 Blue Moon draws, $2.75 Fireball shots, $4.25 bombs on Saturday
Details: No cover
▪ The Elbow Room, 1507 E. Pawnee
Music: 9 p.m. to midnight Friday – Graveyard Gift Shop, a local alternative rock band that plays a mix of ’90s alternative, underground and punk rock. The Over, a four-person Wichita rock band. Sutphin, a new local alternative rock band. 9 p.m to 1 a.m. Saturday – Tequila Ridge, a Wichita rock and country band that plays covers and original sets.
Drink Specials: $3 tall boy PBR’s
Details: $5 cover
▪ Pumphouse, 825 East Second St. N.
Music: 9 p.m. Friday – Flashpoint, a local cover band with a rock style will play on the front patio. 10 p.m. Saturday – Wild Earp, a rockabilly Americana band decked out in bolo ties and cowboy hats will take over Pumphouse’s back stage.
Drink Specials: $2 Rolling Rock bottles, $5 bombs on Friday
Details: $5 cover after 9 p.m., ladies free on Friday, $5 cover after 9 p.m. Saturday
▪ Steel Bar, 221 N. St. Francis
Music: 9 p.m. Friday – Room 347 and The Last Century Syndicate, both rock bands that will bring “smash groove” to the Steel Bar stage. 9 p.m. Saturday – Three local alternative rock bands, Gravity Waves, Rivalries/Aside and The Great Moon Hoax, will perform.
Details: $5 cover
Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C
Comments