Zoo’s baby gorilla turning 1, Wichita is invited to the party

As is customary at any little girls’ first birthday party, this one will include lots of pink, princess decorations, and if not cake, at least a few oranges.

Alika, the Sedgwick County Zoo’s first lowland gorilla baby, is turning 1, and the zoo is throwing her a birthday party on Thursday morning. It starts at 10 a.m. in the Downing Gorilla Forest dayroom.

The zoo staff has been working hard to prepare for the party, said Melissa Graham, the zoo’s PR and marketing manager. They plan to decorate and also will surprise Alika and her family, including mom Barika, with their favorite treats. Alika also can expect a few gifts.

Alika was born shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 of last year, and ever since, she’s been thrilling crowds with her cuteness.

She also was the center of a bit of an ape argument last October, when Alika’s well-intentioned 38-year-old aunt, Kivu, grabbed on to the baby and didn’t want to surrender her to her timid first-time mother, Barika, 16. Kivu was eventually separated from mom and daughter.

The zoo actually has two baby gorillas. Kigali, 22, gave birth to little girl named C.C., in February.

Matt, 24, is father to both.