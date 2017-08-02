Alika, who turns 1 on Thursday, clings to her mommy at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
Alika, who turns 1 on Thursday, clings to her mommy at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
Zoo’s baby gorilla turning 1, Wichita is invited to the party

By Denise Neil

August 02, 2017 4:34 PM

As is customary at any little girls’ first birthday party, this one will include lots of pink, princess decorations, and if not cake, at least a few oranges.

Alika, the Sedgwick County Zoo’s first lowland gorilla baby, is turning 1, and the zoo is throwing her a birthday party on Thursday morning. It starts at 10 a.m. in the Downing Gorilla Forest dayroom.

The zoo staff has been working hard to prepare for the party, said Melissa Graham, the zoo’s PR and marketing manager. They plan to decorate and also will surprise Alika and her family, including mom Barika, with their favorite treats. Alika also can expect a few gifts.

Alika was born shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 of last year, and ever since, she’s been thrilling crowds with her cuteness.

She also was the center of a bit of an ape argument last October, when Alika’s well-intentioned 38-year-old aunt, Kivu, grabbed on to the baby and didn’t want to surrender her to her timid first-time mother, Barika, 16. Kivu was eventually separated from mom and daughter.

The zoo actually has two baby gorillas. Kigali, 22, gave birth to little girl named C.C., in February.

Matt, 24, is father to both.

Sedgwick County Zoo's baby gorilla is starting to crawl

Alika, a five-month-old western lowland gorilla at the Sedgwick County Zoo, has started to crawl and venture out a little from her mother, Barika's arms. Senior keeper Danielle Decker is excited to see in the coming months how Alika will start moving around more independently and start interacting with the other gorillas. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

