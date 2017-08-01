A 737 fuselage with airplane seats and a screen was delivered to Exploration Place by Spirit AeroSystems on Tuesday. The “fuselage theater” is a key piece of Exploration Place’s “Design, Build, Fly" exhibit opening on Dec. 2. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
‘Fuselage theater’ arrives at Exploration Place

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

August 01, 2017 9:48 AM

A key piece of Exploration Place’s “Design, Build, Fly” exhibit arrived to the museum Tuesday morning.

A “fuselage theater,” which was delivered by Spirit AeroSystems on a large flatbed truck, made its arrival at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The theater is made up of a 737 fuselage with airplane seats and a screen.

Inside the theater, visitors will watch short videos about aviation research or production processes.

The exhibit won’t actually open to the public until Dec. 2, but visitors can get a glimpse of the theater through Aug. 13 as part of an existing flight exhibit.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

