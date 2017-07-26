5 places to get your laugh on this week

If you’re looking for a chance to laugh this week, you don’t have to settle for a Netflix special you’ve already watched three times.
Wichita has a host of comedy events – from improv to stand-up to musical performances – running all week long.
Check out any of these five places for giggles and a good time:
Club Boomerang
Dykes of Hazard, an all-female parody show of Dukes of Hazard, will run Friday through Sunday as a featured preview to the new dinner theater starting in September at Club Boomerang. Each showing includes a meal with featured food and drink specials. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brunch at 11 a.m., show at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $20, available at https://www.artful.ly/store/events/12660 or at the door.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington
The Men’s Scrapbooking Club will host an Absurdist Comedy show Friday and Saturday that will include sketch comedy, improv and digital skits. The group, made up of four men and one woman, has been in Wichita for more than a decade. The audience should also be ready to create some laughs of its own, as the group incorporates the crowd in the shows shenanigans. The show is free, but there will be a keg for those 21 and over and donations are welcome. Show from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission.
Roxy’s Downtown, 412 ½ E. Douglas
As a part of Final Friday, Roxy’s will be hosting Live! With Kyle and Monte – a late-night with David Letterman style show with local celebrity interviews, jokes, music and dancing. Local comedians Kyle Vespestad and Monte Wheeler will co-host, with special guest appearances from Rachel Chinn of Care To Dance and members of Mosely Street Melodrama. The kitchen and bar will be open. Doors open at 10 p.m., show at 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets $15. Call 316-265-4400 for reservations.
Barleycorns, 608 E. Douglas
Every other Tuesday, local comics take the stage at Barleycorn’s and show off their sets. Following the stand-up, the bar holds karaoke – which may land as many laughs as the comedians. No tickets required. Sign-up at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., karaoke at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Free admission. 21 and over.
The Loony Bin, 215 N. St. Francis
Greg Morton, the weekend’s featured performer, is a comedian and song parody artist known for songs like “Obama Man” that received more than 4 million hits on YouTube and his performance on Comedy Central’s Just for Laughs. Morton, who’s opened for Celine Dion and Luther Vandross, will have four shows over the weekend. Shows at 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. Tickets $15, available at wichita.loonybincomedy.com or at the door.$2 off with military or student ID. 18 and over.
The Tim Maggard Show, held every Final Friday, offers a unique comedy show that ties in to an art display in the lobby of The Loony Bin. This month’s theme is jazz and local comedian Tim Maggard will host the comedic musical act of Brandon and the Patricks and some of Kansas City’s standup comedians. Anyone attending either Greg Morton show Friday can buy tickets to the Tim Maggard Show for half-price. Show at midnight Friday. Tickets $10, available at wichtia.loonybincomedy.com or at the door. $2 off with military or student ID. 21 and over.
Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of every month, offers an opportunity to see some of Wichita’s up-and-coming comics or crack a few jokes of your own. Each comic will get five minutes of stage time. Drink specials include $2 Miller High Life bottles. Sign-up at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets $6, available at wichtia.loonybincomedy.com or at the door. $2 off with military or student ID. 18 and over.
Roy Haber, an Israeli-born stand-up comic, kicks off a five-show stint Thursday at The Loony Bin. Haber, who prides himself on his redneck-Jewish heritage, is known for his satirical tirades and occasional over-the-line comedy. Ladies get in free on Thursdays and the Loony Bin’s specialty drink – the Lobotomy – are $5. Show at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets $8, available at wichita.loonybincomedy.com or at the door. Ladies free. $2 off with military or student ID. 18 and over.
