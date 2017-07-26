5 things going on at the Dam Music Festival besides music

The first annual Dam Music Festival kicks off Friday at El Dorado Lake.
The festival will have music from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday with events and activities going on throughout the campgrounds during the day.
There will be more than 10 acts, including headliners Hank Williams Jr. and Lynard Skynard. Tickets are $60 for a Friday pass, $80 for a Saturday pass and $99 for a weekend pass.
All reserved campsites are sold out, but primitive sites are still available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Though a chance to rock out to Free Bird live by a lake is tempting enough, there is plenty more happening at the festival. Here are five things to check out at Dam Music Festival besides the music:
1. Paddle Board Yoga
There will be paddle board yoga lessons at 9 and 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the private swim beach free to anyone with concert passes while boards last. After yoga classes are finished, people can rent the paddle boards in the swim beach area.
2. Dam Beach Party
The private swim beach also will host a beach party from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, available to anyone with a concert pass. The party will have a DJ, bar, water inflatables and games. People can swim or relax in shade booths to stay cool.
3. Dam Man scavenger hunt
The Dam Music Festival’s mascot, a little blue stick-figure man rockin’ a guitar, will be hidden around the festival grounds and lake. Anyone that finds him can win prizes ranging from a coozie to tickets to next year’s Dam Music Festival.
4. Campsite decorating contest
Anyone with a campsite can enter into the campsite decorating contest, where campers have to find the most creative way to deck out their site while incorporating three Dam Music Festival Sponsors. Participants can print off sponsor signs, paint their own, or do just about whatever they want besides taking the sponsor banners or signs already posted by festival staff. Three winners will be selected from inside festival campgrounds and one winner from general lake grounds. They will get a plaque and free campsite and concert passes for next year’s festival. Winners will be chosen between noon at 2 p.m. Saturday and announced before the headliners concert that night.
5. Helicopter rides
Outside of festival grounds, near the baseball diamonds, a helicopter will be available to fly over the festival grounds and lake. Since the helicopter is outside a reserved area, anyone is welcome to rent a ride, not just concertgoers. Rides are not included in the cost of a concert pass.
For a full list of events go to dammusicfest.com.
Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C
Comments