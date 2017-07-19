Here’s where to celebrate Wichita’s birthday this weekend

Grab a cake and a few packs of balloons, because Wichitans have something to celebrate this weekend – their city’s birthday.

Wichita was formally incorporated as a city on July 21, 1870, and this Friday marks its 147th birthday.

To celebrate, a handful of area businesses are throwing parties in honor of the nearly century-and-a-half-old city.

Lucinda’s

The fun and funky clothing and accessory store in Old Town Square is offering 20 percent off all Wichita merchandise 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday as a part of its Wichitawesome Birthday Party. Lucinda’s, 329 N. Mead, will also hold a drawing for a set of four Wichita flag pint glasses. No purchase necessary to enter the drawing. Refreshments will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Workroom

Old Town’s home decor store, The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland, is offering 20 percent off all Wichita merchandise Friday to celebrate the city’s 147 anniversary. Swing by from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a discounted flag button, shirt, glassware and more. There will also be a special Wichita flag cake from Monica’s Bundt Cakes to help celebrate.

XY Bar

There will be free ribs, cake, and dancing at XY’s birthday celebration for the city Friday. The bar, 235 N. Mosley, will hold a cookout at 6 p.m. until food runs out. Drink specials for the celebration include $3 Fireball shots and $4 frozen daiquiris and margaritas. DJ Bowtie will take the stage at 10 p.m. The party is 21 and over and admission is free.

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

Bring a birthday card for Wichita and tour the museum for free from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum, 204 S. Main, will be offering special tours that include crafts, activities and a chance to explore the clock tower. The new civics and government mayor’s office exhibit, which opened July 15, also will be on display. Cake and refreshments will be provided. Admission for individuals or families is free with a birthday card, otherwise it’s $5 for adults and $2 for children.