Looking for cheap summer activities? Here’s 8 free ones.

Summer break is more than halfway over and summertime activities may have stretched the budget a little thin.
Have no fear. There’s no need to sit inside, twiddling your thumbs the rest of summer. There are still some outdoor adventures left for the family that won’t break the bank.
Here are eight free family-friendly events happening outside this week:
KEYN Summer Concert Series
Annie Up, a high energy, cover band that plays everything from R&B to country, will take the stage Friday for KEYN’s third summer concert. Parking and entertainment are free. There will be food trucks on site for anyone wanting to grab food before the show. The trucks will open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. at Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. Concertgoers should bring lawn chairs or blankets for the show.
Diversity Jam Downtown Wichita
The Museum of World Treasures, 835 E. First Street, will host a diversity jam with headliners Lady & The Tramps from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. The band is a local Wichita group that covers pop and rock songs from all decades. Food trucks will be on site. Parking and entertainment are free. There are areas available to dance during the show, but those wanting seats should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Summer Splash Party
Throw on a swim suit and fill up your squirt guns for Wichita Park and Recreation’s splash party, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st St. South. It will be one of the city’s biggest water events, with a water slide, squirt gun painting, a beach ball battle, water gun bowling and more. The festivities will end with a water gun and balloon battle. Water balloons will be available, but anyone with their own water guns are encouraged to bring them.
Free Swim Day at Linwood
Beat the heat Saturday with the city’s free swim day at Linwood pool, 1900 S. Hydraulic. The city will cover all entry fees during operating hours, 1 to 6 p.m. There’s a tot pool, main pool with two diving boards and three shade shelters available at Linwood.
A Night at the Fountains
Though frequented for the food truck rally, WaterWalk’s “A Night at the Fountains” offers more than that. You can eat at home and still swing by between 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 515 S. Main, for free live entertainment, a colorful water display and a chance to socialize. For weather-related changed or cancellations, check the Funky Monkey Munchies Facebook page.
Sedgwick County Zoo Twilight Tuesdays
Come see what’s new at the zoo when you – and the animals – can be a little cooler. This is the zoo’s last Twilight Tuesday, where it stays open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays so families can view the exhibits during the more shady evening hours. Some zoo animals are more active when temperatures are lower, too. Admission is free with a Cox Voucher or Sedgwick County Zoo membership. Vouchers are available at any Wichita, Derby, El Dorado or Newton Cox Solutions store.
Family Fishing Night
Young up-and-coming anglers can try their hand at reeling them in Thursday at Great Plains Nature Center’s family fishing night. GPNC and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will provide all fishing equipment and tackle for family’s to fish for free from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chisholm Island Pond, 6232 E. 29th St. North. The event is open to all ages and fishing abilities, thought children must be supervised. Space is limited, so register at the Family Fishing Nights Eventbrite page or at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Barry’s Recreation Station
There will be board and card games, sidewalk chalk, lawn games and more when Barry’s Recreation Station makes a stop Thursday at Buffalo Park near Central and Maize in west Wichita. The recreation station will be in the park from 6 to 8 p.m. with a variety of free games and activities for kids. Buffalo Park, 10201 Hardtner, also has an interactive splash pad, playground, basketball courts and more.
