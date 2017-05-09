Fantasies of FantaSea: Many remember Wichita’s long-gone water park

Sure, Wichita’s YMCA sites have several splashy playgrounds with decent water slides.
And Derby has Rock River Rapids, a more-than-sufficient water park with a lazy river, a zero-depth pool and four big slides.
But throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Wichita had its own giant water park – FantaSea – and it was awesome, say the people who swam, slid and worked there. Each year when summer returns, nostalgia hits the park’s former fans in waves – wave pool waves, to be specific.
FantaSea (later Barnacle Bill’s FantaSea) lasted from 1979 until 2000 at 3330 N. Woodlawn. It was a sprawling, 28-acre collection of slides, water rides and pools, and it met its tragic end as many of the best things from the 1980s and 1990s did: It lost money. People lost interest. And Home Depot wanted part of its land.
Today, only a portion of the wave pool remains of the original park, which was once the No. 1 hangout for the youths of Wichita. The pool, minus its deep end, was incorporated into the Northeast YMCA’s outdoor water park when it opened in 2003. Now, a new generation rides the waves.
But the memories of FantaSea are still vivid in the minds of the people who lived through its heyday.
They can still talk for hours about the park’s famous after-dark moonlight swims. Its overpriced nachos. The gift shops where employees wore Hawaiian shirts. Its annual mud volleyball tournament. Its imported palm trees that always died a few weeks into the summer.
FantaSea had a 300-foot-long water slide and a zipline-type ride that ended with a dip in a pool and a hot tub. Later in its life, it had a super-fast slide called Thunder Plunge, but most people called it the “wedgie ramp.”
“It was such a cool part of those years for me,” said Mike Harris, who was the head lifeguard at FantaSea during its final few summers. “I was 18 years old and had a key to a waterpark.”
Harris now is married with a newborn son, and he teaches debate and history at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School. But in the late 1990s, he started every summer morning at 7 a.m., listening to a Pink Floyd cassette tape while he and his friends cleaned filters, patched slides and prepared FantaSea for another day of crowds.
After hours, they’d let their friends in – with special consideration for their female friends.
“It was the best job in the world,” Harris said.
Harris said that after all these years, his most vivid memory is of the music that rang out around the park every 20 minutes to signal that the wave pool was about to start making waves: the opening strains to “Wipeout” by The Surfaris. Harris can still perfectly imitate the high-pitched giggle.
“Every time I hear that music, I get a smile on my face thinking about the wave pool,” he said.
Julie Cloud worked at the park in the mid-1980s. Her memories are similar to Harris’. The “Wipeout” wave pool invitation. The midnight swims.
But Cloud made a special memory there. While working at the admission booth, where her pay was $3.35 an hour, Cloud met her husband, Gary, who was a season pass holder. They’ve now been married for 29 years.
The Clouds are members of the YMCA, and when their kids were smaller, they’d take them to the wave pool and tell them the story about how they met.
Julie Cloud still has the blue windbreaker she wore as an employee, and it hangs in her front coat closet.
“For me, those days were so fun,” she said. “As soon as it opened, we were all there either working or hanging out, and we were there until it closed every night.”
Tammy Davis , who now lives in Chesapeake Bay, Md., grew up in Wichita and started her FantaSea career in the concessions stand, sweating over a hot and greasy grill. Eventually, she was promoted to the gift shop, which had a jukebox and air conditioning. It was the mid-1980s.
Davis remembers sometimes working 80-hour weeks. She didn’t make as much money as her friends who worked at the city’s private pools, but she had way more fun, she said.
One of her best memories, she said, is of the live palm trees that the owners would ship in for ambiance.
They were always brown and dead a few weeks after arrival. One summer, an employee decided that airbrushing the leaves green would give the trees new life. The crew tried, but it was a windy day, and most of the paint ended up on vehicles in the parking lot.
“I don’t know how much they had to pay out in insurance claims,” she said with a laugh.
FantaSea was a great place to be a kid in Wichita, she said, and it’s a shame the city doesn’t have anything quite like it anymore.
“Having a summer destination was important for me as a kid,” she said.
