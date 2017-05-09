Take a dip at one of these area water parks

Miss FantaSea? Here are a few options in Wichita or within driving distance.

Several Wichita YMCAs have their own water parks, open to members: The Northeast YMCA, which still has part of FantaSea’s wave pool, the Northwest YMCA, the South YMCA and the Andover YMCA. Opening day for these parks is May 27. Admission: free for members, $10 for nonmembers or $18 for a daily family pass.

Rock River Rapids, 1900 E. James, Derby: The park features slides, a lazy river, a lily pad, pool basketball and more. Opening day is May 29. Hours are 12:30-7 p.m. daily. Admission: $9 adults, $8 ages 3-17, free for ages 2 and under when accompanied by a guest 16 or older.

Rock River Rapids sponsors special events, including Dive in Movies – “Top Gun” on June 6 and “Back to the Future” on June 15 – for $5 per person. At 9:30 a.m. on June 22, it will attempt to break the Guinness World Record with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, a free event.

McPherson Water Park, 511 Lakeside Drive, McPherson: This park features a 500-foot lazy river, a water slide, a deep diving area and a children’s play area. Opening day is May 28. Hours are 1-7 p.m. Saturdays-Thursdays and 1-8 p.m. Fridays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 ages 4-7 and 62 and older, $1 ages 3 and under.

Salt City Splash, 1601 S. Plum in Carey Park, Hutchinson: This water park has a 50-meter Olympic-style swimming pool with a drop slide, diving boards, basketball goals, a zero-depth splash pool, a kid play area and more. Open daily 12:30-6:30 p.m. from Memorial Day through mid-August. Admission: $5.25 adults, $4 ages 62 and older, $4 ages 8-17 and $2 ages 3-7. Free for ages 2 and younger.

Winfield Aquatic Park, 200 E. Ninth St., Winfield: Opening day is May 27 for this park, which features slides and diving boards. Admission is $3 on weekdays, $3.50 on weekends for adults, $2 on weekdays, $2.50 on weekends for children and seniors.

Wellington Family Aquatic Center, 1101 W. Harvey, Wellington: The center features three slides plus spray and play areas. Hours are 1-7 p.m. daily. Admission: $3 ages 2 and older, free for ages under 2. Opening day is May 26.