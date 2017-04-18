‘Shopkins Live’ will hit Wichita in November

Attention moms: Shopkins have come to life, and they’re coming to Wichita in November.
Shopkins are tiny plastic figurines in the shape of grocery store items that kids, mostly girls in the 12 and under set, like to collect and trade.
A theatrical production based on the toy brand will be staged at the Orpheum Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. The production features the characters, including Jessicake, Bubbleisha and Peppa-Mint preparing for Shopville’s annual Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28 and cost $45, $35, $25 and $100 for VIP tickets. Children ages 1 and up require a ticket, and tickets will increase $5 the day of the show.
They will be available at Select-A-Seat.com, the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena and by phone at 316-755-7328.
