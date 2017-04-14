Russian dancers bring ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to Century II

The president and CEO of the Wichita Grand Opera is particular about where in the world he finds ballet performers.
“When there is a classical title that requires professional dancers, the Russians are the first we go to,” Parvan Bakardiev said, “and then everybody else.”
The Russian National Ballet Theatre will return to Wichita with “Sleeping Beauty,” presented by the Wichita Grand Opera, for an April 23 performance at the Century II Concert Hall.
“Our program has relied happily on them for their presentations throughout the years,” said Bakardiev, who estimates the Russian company has been here four to five times during the past 15 to 16 years.
“They love coming here, because the audience is very responsive,” he added.
The 50-dancer troupe returns to Wichita with Tchaikovsky’s original score and the choreography of dance legend Marius Petipa that debuted in 1890. Petipa is known for the original choreography of “Don Quixote,” “Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker,” but “Sleeping Beauty” is considered the pinnacle of his career, Bakardiev said.
The Russian National Ballet, led by Bolshoi Ballet star Elena Radchenko, features dancer Maria Klueva in the title role. Klueva has had prima ballerina roles in productions of “Swan Lake,” “Cinderella,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Nutrcracker.” Prince Desire is danced by Dmitriy Sitkevich, who has had roles in “Swan Lake,” “Cinderella,” “Don Quixote” and “Carmen.” The evil Fairy Carabose is performed by Evgeniy Rudakov.
Although the character of “Sleeping Beauty” has become a Disney princess thanks to animated movie efforts, Bakardiev said the tale grew out of Russian storytelling traditions and is simple, profound, charming and “perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.”
Bakardiev said the Russian dancers bring their own sets, costumes and technical crew, relying on local backstage crews to move the production in and out of the venue.
‘The Sleeping Beauty,’ Russian National Ballet Theatre
When: 6:30 p.m. April 23
Where: Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas
What: Acclaimed company’s dance of the fairy tale, presented by Wichita Grand Opera
Tickets: $37-$85, available from the Wichita Grand Opera box office, 316-262-8054, or from selectaseat.com
