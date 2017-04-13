Next Wichita Symphony season will include a Harry Potter pops concert

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2017-18 season:

▪ Tchaikovsky’s Fourth, Sept. 23-24, featuring WSO principal bassoon player Scott Oakes

▪ “The Music of Harry Potter and More,” pops concert, Oct. 7

▪ Beethoven’s Fifth, Oct. 28-29, featuring pianist Gabriela Martinez

▪ “The Legend of the Northern Lights,” a family concert Nov. 11, with astronomer Jose Francisco Salgado

▪ Haydn’s “Creator,” Nov. 18-19, joined by the WSO Chorus

▪ Cirque de la Symphonie’s “Holiday Spectacular,” Dec. 1-3, with the performance artists returning, accompanied by the symphony

▪ The Music of Radiohead and More, Jan. 16, featuring pianist Christopher O’Riley

▪ Mozart “Winterfest,” Jan. 20-21, again with pianist O’Riley

▪ “Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage,” a family concert, Jan. 27

▪ “A Patriotic Salute,” Feb. 10, featuring the music of John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Richard Rodgers and Aaron Copland

▪ Bolero, Bernstein and Barber, Feb. 17-18, with violinist Elena Urioste

▪ “Fire and Ice,” March 10-11, featuring music from northern composers and pianist Stewart Goodyear

▪ “The Planets,” April 14-15, with Gustav Holst’s music performed under projections from NASA

▪ “What a Wonderful World: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong,” pops concert, May 5, 2018, with trumpeter Byron Stripling re-creating the sound of Satchmo

More information on the season is available at www.wichitasymphony.org. Tickets are available at the symphony’s website or by calling the box office at 316-267-7658.

David Burke