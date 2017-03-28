Crowder leads Christian Winter Jam at Intrust Bank Arena

David Crowder’s new album, “American Prodigal,” takes on what the Christian singer-songwriter sees as a philosophical, spiritual and political divide in the country.
But amazingly, he released the album last September – before the presidential election furthered a rift in the country.
“I’m not that smart” to have seen the future from six months ago, Crowder said from the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Memphis. “Everybody else might have been paying attention, but not this dude.”
The album debuted atop Billboard magazine’s Christian music charts and in the top 15 of its all-genre album chart.
“No one predicted where we were going to be, right?” he asked in a phone interview. “I think that’s what’s great about being in the creative arts side of things. You get to kind of put your finger in the air. And everybody was starting to say kind of the same things at the same time. It’s kind of spooky, but maybe there’s something afoot, you know.”
A 45-year-old native of Texarkana, Texas, Crowder – fronting a seven-member band named Crowder – leads a dozen Christian acts on the Winter Jam 2017 tour, which began in mid-January and concludes this weekend in Oklahoma, but not before a Friday night stop at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena.
Music acts and speakers on the bill are Grammy nominee Britt Nicole, top-selling Christian band Tenth Avenue North, “Duck Dynasty” co-star Sadie Robertson, hard-rockers Thousand Foot Krutch, hip-hop act Andy Mineo, singer-pianist Colton Dixon, rock stalwarts NewSong and evangelist Tony Nolan. Acts OBB, Sarah Reeves and Steven Malcolm are part of the “Pre-Jam Party.”
“I’m kind of partial, because some of my favorite people on the planet are in this deal,” said Crowder, a veteran of three previous Winter Jam tours.
Crowder spends the rest of the year headlining his own solo shows but likes the camaraderie of being among multiple acts of his musical peers.
“You’re seeing the ebb and flow of life. That’s unique,” he said. “On a solo deal you have maybe two or three bands out there. You’ve got a plethora of people who share your lifestyle, and that’s amazing.
“It’s a summer camp or a conference of people who share your similar work-life scenario,” Crowder added.
The lineup, he said, shows the musical diversity among Christian acts. He’s impressed by rapper Mineo (“Even if you aren’t into that music, you’ll say, ‘My goodness, that was a fun time right there’ ”) and the successful Tenth Avenue North (“they’re undeniable”).
Crowder himself has undergone three different incarnations in his 20-plus-year music career. His first act was known as the David Crowder Band – “We were really terrible at naming things,” he says now – until 2012. He was then known as a solo act, and since his 2014 debut with the album “Neon Steeple,” has been known simply as Crowder.
He said the three variations represent different stages of his musical career, affected by geography (living in Texas, then Georgia, then Nashville) and the musicians that he was around.
“It’s terrifying and exhilarating at the same time,” he said of the transformations.
Crowder’s newest musical style is a gumbo of bluegrass, Southern gospel, Southern rock, electronic dance music and country and western.
“It’s pretty rowdy,” he said, “but at the same time it’s soft and approachable and for the most part it’s pretty aggressive compared to where I was.”
“Rowdy” and “aggressive” are words that might throw those who still think of Christian music as only in the vein of Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith or Steven Curtis Chapman.
“Those folks put some pavement down that we’re walking on right now,” Crowder said. “To me, the pop music movement in the church isn’t a crazy idea. What the church did was embrace pop music again.
“We’re on the front end of the embrace of art that I hope gets more nuanced and shows more tension and shows the dissonance that exists on the planet,” Crowder added.
Winter Jam 2017 Tour Spectacular
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
What: Christian music showcase, featuring Crowder and Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, NewSong and Thousand Foot Krutch
Tickets: $10 at the door; premium seating and early admission for an additional price at 2017.jamtour.com/jam-nation
