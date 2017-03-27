Magician David Blaine to perform at Wichita Orpheum

Magician, illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine will perform at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre in June as part of his first-ever North American tour, the venue announced Monday.
Blaine’s performance in Wichita, scheduled for June 12, is one of 40 stops on a tour produced by Live Nation. Tickets go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app.
Over the past two decades, nine prime-time television specials have featured Blaine being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice, standing atop a 100-foot-tall pillar without a safety net and submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium before breaking the world record for breath-holding.
Blaine’s one-man show is being billed as “an unforgettable interactive experience that both shocks and amuses.”
“An experiment in and of itself, the tour will evolve as it moves across the country as Blaine continues to push the limits and attempt new feats for the first time live in front of his audiences,” a news release said. “No two shows will be exactly the same.”
