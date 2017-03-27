Cowtown kicks off season this Saturday

Old Cowtown Museum is gearing up for its summer season, and on Saturday, it will host a sampling of all of the season’s special events.
From noon to 4 p.m., visitors can see the living history museum for free, according to Jacky Jacobs Goerzen, Cowtown’s director.
At Saturday’s season launch, there will be a table decorated for each of Cowtown’s summer events, which include: Once Upon a Time; the Civil War; Steampunk; Chisholm Trail and National Day of the Cowboy; Halloween; Christmas; and Wine Mosey. In addition, there will be exhibits featuring information on memberships and volunteering.
Goerzen said there will be photo ops for children with characters dressed from all the special events. The Headless Horseman and Santa Claus will be making appearances.
Family memberships, which typically cost $65 a year, will drop by $10 during the Saturday event.
“We’ve got all our events represented, and the public can vote on which table is best decorated and which staff members have done the most creative job in presenting information,” Goerzen said.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Old Cowtown Museum is at 1865 W. Museum Blvd. For more information, call 316-350-3323.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
