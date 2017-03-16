George Lopez, D.L. Hughley will combine for live show in Wichita

0:42 Figured out Rageball 5 yet? Time to test your skills Pause

3:50 Detective describes her encounter with accused killer

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:39 4-H families take in calves orphaned by wildfires

7:19 "I wanted to live." Derby woman recounts life since shooting

6:23 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz remember Dave Stallworth

9:40 The 10 Greatest Shockers