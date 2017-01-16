Super Spectacular Circus bringing elephants, acrobats to Wichita

Forget virtual reality. The Super Spectacular Circus is a family affair full of acrobats, aerialists and animals.
Carden Circus International is coming to Wichita for one day only at Hartman Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Ringmaster Steven Best, trapeze artists dubbed The Flying Cortes, “The Human Cannonball” and more.
Audience members can expect to see animals including camels, Arabian horses, ponies, terriers, poodles and — yes, Asian elephants.
The elephants will display acts of “grace, intelligence and strength” as they share the stage with a member of the Carden family, Catherine Carden.
Carden, a seventh-generation animal trainer, said that Carden Circus International is probably one of two circuses left that still has its own elephants.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus retired its elephants in May 2016 after years of protests from animal rights groups.
“We’re not going to change just because Ringling did away with elephants,” said Carden, a former Ringling Bros. employee.
“We take great pride in our animal care,” she said. “I’ve had the same elephants since I was 7. They’re confident, fat, thriving, happy. They’re family.”
Carden Circus International said it is committed to the exemplary care and treatment of animals.
Carden said it’s the strong connection that trainers have with the animals that people can’t relate to these days.
“We’re getting further away with animals because of the activism that’s happening,” Carden said. “A lot of people can’t relate to the care and the emotion and that all-encompassing relationship with an animal.”
Carden said that when the elephants get old or begin showing signs of not wanting to work anymore, Carden Circus International retires them.
“We have a farm for the elephants where they can go when they retire,” she said. “We take care of our elephants. We take pride in our animal care.”
For Carden, the circus way of life is just that — a lifestyle.
Growing up in the circus taught her that the real work is the animal care and the cleaning and grooming, she said.
“A rural community will totally be able to understand what I’m talking about,” Carden said. “We buy our stuff at Tractor Supply — it’s the same thing, just a little bit of travel thrown in.”
Carden said she has always enjoyed working outdoors and getting dirty with the animals.
“When you can train them and take an animal that has no idea what you want from them, but then work with them and win over their trust,” she said, “you see them blossom. You see them bloom and their faces light up.”
Now, Carden is working with camels.
“I’ve just trained two baby camels,” she said. “They were so goofy and all legs and just all over the place. Now they know their names.”
Ted and Bud, the newest additions to the performance, will be part of Thursday’s show in Park City, Carden said.
However, Carden said circuses are a lot different these days and a lot less common than when she started performing at age 5.
“Even though times are changing, even though there are things to do on your iPad, there’s something that draws you in,” Carden said. “Kids, when they see animals, well taken care of, healthy, beautifully groomed, beautifully adorned, happy animals, it’s exciting. Especially for a little kid. When you see it up close and in person, it’s exciting. It still has its draw.”
Carden said the circus offers wholesome family fun.
“It is live, it is big, and it is a spectacle,” she said. “That’s different than sitting at home in front of your video game. It doesn’t come around every day, just once a year.”
Guests are invited to arrive an hour early and meet the animals and performers on the arena floor.
The Super Spectacular Circus
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City
Tickets: $18 for adults; $16 for children 12 and younger. Available at spectacularcircus.com or ticketmaster.com or at the door.
