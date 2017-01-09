Trump fires back at Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech

2:33 Wichita State wins at Northern Iowa Pause

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:33 Watch tussle between ICE agents, Kenyan in Kansas jail

3:47 Suellentrop and Lutz discuss WSU and Drake

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:11 Urban Interiors By Farmhouse 5 opens at Eaton Place

2:43 Raw video: Multiple deaths in shooting at Florida airport

2:20 Man talks about his brother's Christmas Day death

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES