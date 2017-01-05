Sesame Street returning to Wichita with ‘Elmo Makes Music’

“Sesame Street Live” is coming back to Wichita in the musical event “Elmo Makes Music.”
The show will feature Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and other Sesame Street favorites on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, at Intrust Bank Arena.
“We had such a great response to our performances in Wichita last year, and we were there around a similar time frame, so we’re really excited to come back,” said Jerry DuMars, performance director of “Elmo Makes Music.”
“Elmo Makes Music” follows the story of music teacher Jenny, who, after arriving on Sesame Street, finds her instruments missing. The “Sesame Street” gang helps Jenny by discovering that everyday objects, such as trashcan lids, rubber duckies and cookie jars, can make beautiful music, according to Intrust Bank Arena’s website.
The production lasts 90 minutes and includes one 15-minute intermission.
“Through the razzle-dazzle of this Broadway-quality musical production, children learn about patience, acceptance and teamwork,” DuMars said in an e-mailed statement. “Adults will appreciate the high-tech stagecraft, cleverly written scripts and music they’ll recognize and enjoy sharing with children.”
DuMars said “Elmo Makes Music” features nearly two dozen songs, including classics such as “Elmo’s World” and “The Alphabet Song.”
If you want a chance to meet the characters, check out the Sunny Seats package, which includes premium seating on the ground floor and a meet-and-greet photo op with Elmo and one other “Sesame Street Live” character.
Sunny Seats meet-and-greets begin one hour before the show begins and last 20 minutes.
Sunny Seats tickets are $60 and are placed closest to the stage on the ground floor. Gold Circle seats are $40 and are on the ground floor, directly behind the Sunny Seats.
Others seats are $17 and $29.
Intrust Bank Arena allows small point-and-shoot cameras and cellphone cameras but prohibits 35mm and detachable-lens cameras and audio or video recorders.
Doors open one hour prior to show time.
‘Elmo Makes Music’
When: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8
Where: Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Tickets: Tickets are $17, $29, $40 for Gold Circle on the ground floor and $60 for Sunny Seats closest to the stage on the ground floor, and are available at the Select-A-Seat Box Office, 855-755-7328 or www.selectaseat.com.
