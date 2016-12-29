Guide to New Year’s Eve events

We rounded up New Year’s Eve festivities for the family, the bar hoppers, the entertainment-seekers, those who want to save a little cash and anyone in between. It’s up to you to decide who you want to be in 2017, but let us help you find where you’ll be when the clock strikes 12.
Upscale
Wishing for a night off, no house to clean up in the morning and a party in that lasts into 2017? Check out these Wichita hotel packages fit for a tourist:
Disco Dance at the Hyatt Regency: Treat yourself to a night out of the house with an overnight accommodation at the Hyatt Regency Wichita at 400 W. Waterman. The attire is dressy casual, so the amount of sparkle is up to you. Check in as early at 3 p.m. to relax before dinner at 7 p.m. Expect live music from Lucky People Band, dinner and breakfast buffets and a midnight toast. After a late checkout at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day, don’t forget to pick up your car in the covered garage. Tickets start at $279 per couple for an overnight package, or go solo for the dinner and party at $75 per guest. wichita.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/rooms.html, 316-613-6306
31Midnight at the Ambassador Hotel: Spoil yourself with a five-course tasting dinner at the Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, valet parking, access to New Year’s Eve festivities in the Regent Room and a champagne toast at midnight at the Ambassador Hotel Wichita at 104 S. Broadway. Start the evening at 4 p.m. dressed in whatever you feel comfortable in and let the Ambassador treat you to a night of entertainment, with guests Curtis the Mentalist, the Source Band and the Roberto Bernardinello Jazz Trio. Access to The Study cocktail bar and conversation room is included. A cash bar is available but not included in ticket price, which starts at $99. If you want a short elevator ride to bed after the night ends at 1 a.m., room packages are available at www.31midnight.com. 316-239-7100
Wichita Marriott’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: At the Wichita Marriott at 9100 E. Corporate Hills Drive, the night begins at 6:30 p.m. with an elegant gala featuring dinner and breakfast buffets, a midnight champagne toast, party favors, a cash bar and overnight accommodation. Private Stock, a variety dance band, will be performing live, keeping the dance floor bumping all night long. Sleep in on New Year’s Day and check out late at 2 p.m. Guests must be 21 and over. Tickets start at $280 per couple or $195 per person for overnight accommodation or $200 per couple, $100 per person for dinner and entertainment only. Call 316-651-0333 or 316-462-3170 for dinner and party reservations only.
New Year’s Celebration at Homewood Suites by Hilton at The Waterfront: Guests can begin a relaxing night at Homewood Suites at 1550 N. Waterfront Parkway with hors d’oeuvres from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a live jazz band and a cash bar until 8 p.m. Be sure to stop by the breakfast buffet the next morning. Rates start at $179, but if you’re looking for a little more luxury, a New Year’s Eve package is available, starting at $229, and includes your choice of suite, champagne, two keepsake glasses and party favors. 316-260-8844
Once Upon A New Year’s Dream at The Scottish Rite Center and Wyndham Garden: Celebrate like royalty in your black-tie attire at the Scottish Rite and American Rose Theater at 332 E. First St. Start your night with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by a burlesque show, then party into the New Year with entertainment by the Rudy Love Band, festive decorations, a cash bar and a complimentary champagne toast. Guests must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink. When the night winds down at 1 a.m., a free shuttle will transfer you back to your hotel room at Wyndham Garden, Wichita Downtown. Tickets start at $300 per couple or $175 per person. VIP upgrades are available. www.americanrosetheater.com/buy-tickets/, 316-263-4945
An elegant evening out
If you’re looking for luxury but want to end the night at home, these might embody your ideal night:
NYE 2017 at Distillery 244: Party the night away with DJ Carbon in the heart of Old Town at Distillery 244 at 244 N. Mosley. Come dressed in cocktail attire and expect a classy night ahead. The unique venue will have a premium bar, happy hour from 8-9 p.m. and a midnight champagne toast. Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. http://bit.ly/2hxmvOj, 316-201-1260
New Year’s Eve Gala at Mid-America All-Indian Center: Enjoy a dazzling night full of prizes, dancing and entertainment benefiting Consumer Credit Counseling Service. Head to the fundraiser at the Mid-America All Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca, at 8 p.m. for a night filled with desserts, a cash bar and a champagne toast at midnight, plus a breakfast buffet. Guests must be 21 and over. Tickets are $50 per person, $95 per couple or $450 for a table of 10. www.kscccs.org, 316-350-3340
Family-friendly
Make the night a family affair with events that work with your children’s sleep schedules, ranging from a Noon Day celebration to fresh doughnuts all night long:
’80s Rock Night at the Cotillion: Celebrate 2017 in 1980s style with Paramount and the Astronauts at the Cotillion at 11120 W. Kellogg Drive. Relive the decade of excess with famous tunes by “Journey, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett, Prince and more.” Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Nancy’s A-Maize-N Sandwiches will be serving guests their famous No. 8 and more, but the food is not included in the ticket price, so bring extra cash. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show. Seating is general admission, but table reservations are available. www.thecotillion.com/, 316-722-4201
Prairie Rose Chuckwagon Supper: Giddyap into the New Year with horse-drawn wagon rides and classic cowboy movies starting at 5 p.m., followed by an all-you-can-eat chuckwagon supper at 6:30 p.m. at the Bar J Ranch at 15231 SW Parallel St., in Benton. Kick up your boots to the songs of Les Gilliam and Rusty Rierson & the Forever Young Band to end the night. Mosey on back to the house at 10:30 p.m. to watch the ball drop. Tickets are $45 per person. 316-778-2121
Wichita Room Escape: Get your family out of the house and get your minds going at Wichita Room Escape at 3700 E. Douglas. Use your creativity to work together with family and friends to escape from a room. The escape takes about an hour and 20 minutes, including a briefing and debriefing. Two rooms hold up to eight people. Tickets are $18 per person. Wichita Room Escape is offering 10 percent off any booking on Dec. 31. Times are available from noon to 8:40 p.m. 316-361-6226
Dinner and Dance at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church: Start the night early at 6 p.m. for eating, dancing and New Year’s Eve activities at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway in Haysville. For guests 18 and over, there will be a dance and catered dinner, but youth 13-17 and children will celebrate the New Year with dinner and activities of their own. After welcoming 2017, head home with the family at 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 13-17 and $5 for children. www.prairietrailcowboychurch.com/, 316-260-5283
Fireworks at Botanica’s Illuminations: For the first time, a fireworks display at Botanica’s Illuminations will ring in the New Year at the Wichita Gardens at 701 Amidon. This is the last time Illuminations’ 1 million lights will be igniting Wichita’s skies for the year, so celebrate early and call it a night, or make Botanica the first of your family’s outings. The display, which begins at 8 p.m., will last 10 minutes and will be accompanied by the Polished Brass Quintet. Spot’s Party Bus will be shuttling guests from the Wichita Art Museum from 5:15 to 9 p.m., and The Bar’s Open will be serving wine, beer and mixed drinks on the Pavilion. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for members and $6 for youth, but if you’re traveling in a group, ticket rates are available in advance. https://botanica.org/illuminations/, 316-264-0448
Ring in the Noon Day at Wichita Public Library: If a midnight celebration is pushing the clock, kids ages 3-11 and their families are invited to celebrate the New Year early, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Wichita Public Library, 223 S. Main. Registration is required for the event. www.wichitalibrary.org, 316-261-8512
New Year’s Eve at The Donut Whole: Looking for a chill night of music, art and fresh, local donuts? Come by The Donut Whole at 1720 E. Douglas at any time on New Year’s Eve to get your sugar fix, but be sure to get there by 8 p.m. for live music from Derek Behtivegna and art from Zachary Ledbetter. 316-262-3700
Party at The Alley Indoor Entertainment: Light up the New Year with cosmic bowling, go-karts and a full arcade at The Alley at 11413 E. 13th St. If your family is full of early birds, come celebrate from 6:30-9 p.m., or if the kids are night owls, stop by later from 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Lanes accommodate up to six people; if a group has more than six, lanes can be added. Tickets are $90 for the 6:30 p.m. party and $100 for the 10 p.m. party. Pricing includes unlimited bowling, go-karts and laser maze, a pitcher of soda with unlimited refills, a variety of pizzas served at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and shoe rental. http://thealleywichita.com/Specials, 316-618-1000
Carousel Skate Center: Roll into the New Year with games, activities for all ages, contests and a balloon drop at midnight at Carousel Skate Center at 312 N. West St. Fuel your skater moves with pizza and pop all night long and refresh yourself with doughnuts and juice at 4 a.m. Carousel will be giving away more than $1,000 in cash and prizes, so make sure to stick around for a chance to win or even be crowned the 2016 Carousel Prince or Princess. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. http://carouselsk8ks.com/, 316-942-4505
Entertainment-filled
If you have an appetite for entertainment and a lust for variety, start planning your New Year’s Eve now with these hot spots:
Emerald City Celebrity Celebration at Ernie Biggs Dueling Piano Bar: Celebrate the New Year and transport to the Emerald City at Ernie Biggs Dueling Piano Bar at 550 N. Rock Road. Dress to the theme or just wear whatever you feel best in. Sweet Willy’s BBQ will provide the food, and Ernie’s will provide $5 specialty cocktails, $5 Patron, $3 candy cane cocktails and a champagne toast at midnight. Reservation available. Guests must be 21 and over. The celebration lasts from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10 entry fee. 316-978-9103
#ICTNYE A Masquerade Ball at 54 West Music Hall: Dance 2016 away with an electronic music event put on by Nocturnal by Nature at 54 West Music Hall at Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive. The night will be pulsing with go-go dancers, seven DJs, professional lighting, a sound and video wall, an ICT photo booth and full bar for guests 21 and over. The doors open at 8 p.m., and guests 16 and older are welcome. Tickets are $10 for age 21 and up, and $15 for guests under 21. Order tickets in advance and receive $5 off. http://ictnye.bpt.me/, 316-258-9870
Rockin’ and Ringin’ in 2017 at Mosley Street Melodrama: Ring in the New Year with the best songs and skits of 2016 at Mosley Street Melodrama at 234 N. Mosley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by a buffet provided by Pig In Pig Out Barbeque. The show starts at 8 p.m. After the show, try karaoke with the cast and toast 2017 with complimentary champagne. Tickets are $50 per person or $360 for a table of eight. 316-263-0222
Roxy’s New Year’s Eve Surprise: Celebrate the New Year with live music by Steve Rue & Band and Tony Award-nominated actress and mezzo-soprano Karla Burns at Roxy’s Downtown Cabaret at 412 E. Douglas. Head over to Roxy’s at 6 p.m. and enjoy a cocktail hour followed by dinner. An appearance by Burns at 8:30 p.m. and a complimentary champagne toast at 9:30 p.m. will draw the night to an early close, giving you the option to head home or to more parties. Tickets are $80 per person or $150 per couple. 316-265-4400
Wichita Oasis New Year’s Eve Party: Help kick off the opening of Wichita Oasis on New Year’s Eve on the second floor of the Orpheum at 200 N. Broadway. Cocktail attire and donations are encouraged, but not required. Wichita groups the Air Capital Skeptics and Wichita Atheists will join the BYOB party. There will be a champagne toast at midnight and light snacks provided, but feel free to bring your own. www.facebook.com/WichitaOasis/
New Year’s Extravaganza at Club Bounce: A glitzy New Year’s Extravaganza featuring DJ Fluid, photo props, hats, tiaras, noisemakers and Jell-O shots awaits at Club Bounce at 115 N. Rock Island. Make sure to stick around until midnight for the 500-balloon drop and a $1 champagne toast at midnight. If you’re 21 or older, come dressed in glitz, glam or anything shiny to ring in 2017. Doors open at 10 p.m., and it will cost you $10 to enter. www.facebook.com/clubbouncewichita/
Groove 42 at the Kansas Star Casino: Count down to the New Year with live music, free party favors and a New Year’s toast at the Kansas Star Casino at 777 Kansas Star Drive in Mulvane. Spend the last day of the year jamming to Wichita-based five-piece rock band Groove 42 at the Tin Lizard Bar and Grill on the casino floor. The show starts at 9:30 p.m., but sure to get there soon after doors open at 8 p.m. because admission is free. Guests must be 21 and over. 316-719-5000
Tracy Smith at the Loony Bin: Laugh off 2016 at the Loony Bin Comedy Club at 215 N. St. Francis. Two show times give guests 18 and over the option to start out the night at 7:30 p.m. and hit the parties after, or if you’re 21 and over, you can wait for the later showing at 10 p.m. and ring in the New Year after the show with party favors, a champagne toast and a party until close. Tickets are $16 for the 7:30 p.m. show and $28 for the 10 p.m. show. 316-618-4242
Masquerade Party at Lou’s Charcuteria and Cocktails: Ring in the New Year with style at Lou’s at 220 S. Commerce. Live music by DJ Will and DJ Bigsam will keep the dance floor going all night long. Want to attend but don’t have a mask? Lou’s has you covered, with masks available at the door, but make sure you dress to impress. Drink specials all night will include $5 Crown, $3 Heineken, $3 domestic, $3.50 wells and a champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m., and a $10 entry fee is all it takes to get you in. 316-440-5060
XY Ring In The New Year Grand Opening Party: Give the XY Bar a huge Wichita welcome and celebrate with them on New Year’s Eve at its opening at 235 N. Mosley. The metropolitan bar supports the LGBTQ+ community and welcomes people of all sexual orientations. A live DJ will get the dance floor going at 7 p.m. and when the clock strikes midnight, it’s champagne all around. 316-201-4670
Masquerade Party at Steel Bar & Midwest Shakedown: Feeling lucky? Head over to Steel Bar and Midwest Shakedown’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party at 221 N. St. Francis, where they will be giving away $1,000 in cash and prizes. The night starts at 8 p.m., and masks are available at the door. Live music will be provided by Wichita hip-hop artist Tiezy Fna. Guests must be 21 and over. 316-992-5419
Uncle Roy’s Tavern New Year’s Eve Party: Whether you’re looking for a night filled with prizes, games and contests or a steak dinner, Uncle Roy’s at 108 N. 2nd Ave. in Mulvane has got it all. A cover charge will get you in and score you a mini bottle of champagne, while a rib eye steak package includes dinner, dessert, party favors, an individual bottle of champagne and a waived $5 entry fee. Keep busy with contests and giveaways until it is time to toast the New Year at midnight. The rib eye steak package is $24.95 in advance and $29.95 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the night ends at 2 a.m. Guests must be 21 or over. 316-747-4277
Paradise New Year’s Eve with the Boomers: Put on your dancing shoes and head to Dancing in Paradise, 2841 S. Hydraulic. The live music and dance club will have a four-hour dance featuring the Boomers, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and a big breakfast at 12:15 a.m. Tickets are $40 and are limited, so call right away if you want to dance into the New Year. 316-871-9202
Just drinks
If you want to drown the past year and celebrate the New Year, check out these Wichita bars for New Year’s Eve drink specials:
Headshots Bar and Grill: Ring in the New Year at “Kansas’ Favorite Video Game Bar” at 6140 E. 21st St. Headshots Bar and Grill will be having a variety of drink specials including $5 glasses of wine and champagne, $3 Tallgrass pints, $2 wells, $3 Fireballs and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Must be 21 or older. Party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. for a $5 cover. 316-260-4370
Deano’s Grill & Tapwork: Celebrate New Year’s Eve with “Wichita’s Best Sports Bar,” at Deano’s, 9747 E. 21st St. Stop by for happy hour food (think queso and pretzels, wings, sliders, pizza and more) and drinks (half-price martinis, wells and perfect margaritas) from 3-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight. On top of that, don’t pass up $3 Fireball shots, $4 Jolly Rancher shots, $4 Deano’s NYE Special shots, $3 Bud Light pints and $1 Rhinelander shorty bottles. 316-977-7107
Gianni Bacci’s: A Speakeasy Joint: Stop by the speakeasy starting at 10 p.m. to enjoy $3 mystery shots, $3 craft beers, $4 wells and $6 specialty cocktails at Gianni Bacci’s Bar & Grill at 301 N. Washington. DJs Akira and N:Juxt will be playing live music until 2 a.m., and appetizers will be going until 1 a.m. No cover charge. 316-613-3350
Oasis Lounge: Have a tropical New Year’s Eve at the Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple. Spice things up with the new Oasis Margarita or shake up a classic with the Oasis Maria for $6.25. These drinks, featuring Tanteo Jalapeño tequila, will make you think you are celebrating from below the border. Adiós, 2016! 316-943-9260
Cheap or free
They say that money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy concert tickets. Spend your New Year’s Eve listening to some great music with tickets and entry fees ranging from $10-$25:
Logan Mize NYE at Club Rodeo: Put on your boots and two-step into 2017 with a live concert from Kansas native Logan Mize at Club Rodeo at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and wraps up at 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Guests ages 18 and over are welcome. 316-350-8986
Timmy Jonas & The Whiskey Militia and Mountain Deer Revival at Port of Wichita: $10 will get you a ticket to a Kansas born-and-bred New Year’s Eve. The Kansas-based bands begin at 9:30 p.m. Guests must be 21 and over. The Port will be having $2.50 Miller Lite bottles, $3 Fireballs and a champagne toast at midnight. www.theportofwichita.net/index.php, 316-977-8873
Jeremiah Johnsen and Sunshine the Bunny New Year’s Eve Bash at Mort’s: Enjoy a smooth night of music and martinis at Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar at 923 E. First St. Come over early on New Year’s Eve to listen to Jeremiah Johnsen at 4 p.m. or start the night later with Sunshine the Bunny at 8 p.m. Mort’s will be featuring bubbly drink specials including $5 champagne cocktails, Bunny Bubbles shots, Tickle Me Pink, Kiss My Mule and Orange You Glad. Mort’s has your New Year’s Eve covered, and it’s shaken, not stirred. 316-262-1785
Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy and The Travel Guide at Barleycorn’s: Enjoy a night of eclectic, high-energy music brought to you by Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy and The Travel Guide. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. Tickets start at $11. Guests must be 21 or over.
Jenny Wood & The Watchers at the Shamrock: A $10 cover gets you pool and shuffleboard, an appetizer bar, a concert and a champagne toast. The party is from 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at the Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. 316-267-3100
Live Jazz at Keen Kutter Bar: Every Friday and Saturday evening, local talent performs at the Keen Kutter Lounge in Hotel at Old Town at First and Mosley, 830 E. First St. New Year’s Eve is no different, so stop by and enjoy free live jazz music. 316-267-4800
On TV: If you’re looking to stay in and cozy up under some blankets, order some take-out and flip to one of the following TV specials to watch live concerts, interviews and coverage of the ball-drop: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC, 7 p.m.; New Year’s Eve with Carson Daily on NBC, 9 p.m.; CST, Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution on Fox, 7 p.m.; New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin on CNN, 7 p.m.; All-American New Year on Fox News Channel, 10 p.m.; CBSN New Year’s Eve Special Coverage on CBS, all day.
Comments