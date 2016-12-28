Upcoming concerts

Coming soon
Aaron Watson, Jan. 6, Cotillion ($20, www.thecotillion.com)
Del Shields, Jan. 7, Cotillion ($26.50, www.thecotillion.com)
Sesame Street Live, Jan. 7-8, Intrust Bank Arena ($17-$60, www.selectaseat.com)
Toronzo Cannon, Jan. 14, Cotillion ($20, $25, www.thecotillion.com)
Bill Engvall, Jan. 14, Kansas Star Arena ($25, $50, ticketmaster.com)
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jan. 15, Intrust Bank Arena ($51, $101, www.selectaseat.com)
Maren Morris, Jan. 19, Cotillion ($12.50, $15, www.thecotillion.com)
Casey Donahew Band, Jan. 21, Cotillion ($24, $27, www.thecotillion.com)
Cirque du Soleil: “Toruk: The First Flight,” Jan. 26-29, Intrust Bank Arena ($34-$130, www.selectaseat.com)
Turnpike Troubadours, Jan. 27, Cotillion ($26.50,$30, www.thecotillion.com)
Twenty One Pilots, Feb. 3, Intrust Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Feb. 3, Hutchinson Fox Theatre ($45, $50, $55, www.hutchinsonfox.com)
The Drifters, Feb. 4, Orpheum ($35, $40, www.selectaseat.com)
Brantley Gilbert, Feb. 9, Intrust Bank Arena ($29.75, $39.75 , www.selectaseat.com)
Hotel California, Feb. 10, Orpheum ($30, $32.50, www.selectaseat.com)
ABBA mania, Feb. 14, Orpheum ($25, $39.50, $49.50, www.selectaseat.com)
Anthony Gomes, Feb. 11, Cotillion ($15,$20, www.thecotillion.com)
Tower of Power, Feb. 15, Orpheum ($44.50, $49.50, $59.50, www.selectaseat.com)
Juicy J, Feb. 15, Cotillion ($35,$40, www.thecotillion.com)
Ben Folds, Feb. 23, Stiefel Theatre, Salina ($39, $48, $59, ticketmaster.com)
Strangelove, Feb. 24, Cotillion ($15, $20, www.thecotillion.com)
Odd Squad Live, Feb. 25, Orpheum ($30, $35, $40, $60, www.selectaseat.com)
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 25, Cotillion ($25, $30, www.thecotillion.com)
Joey Alexander, Feb. 26, Stiefel Theatre, Salina ($18, $28, $38, ticketmaster.com)
The Rock & Worship Roadshow, March 2, Hartman Arena ($10 at the door)
38 Special, March 3, Stiefel Theatre, Salina ($38, $49, $65, ticketmaster.com)
Phantom Blues Band fea. Mike Finnigan, March 4, Cotillion ($25, $30, www.thecotillion.com)
Art Garfunkel, March 5, Hutchinson Fox Theatre ($55, $60, $65, www.hutchinsonfox.com)
Miranda Lambert, March 10, Intrust Bank Arena ($39.75, $54.75 , www.selectaseat.com)
Disney on Ice, March 16-19, Intrust Bank Arena ($20-$70), www.selectaseat.com)
The Lacs, March 17, Cotillion ($18, $20, www.thecotillion.com)
REO Speedwagon, March 24, Hartman Arena ($35-$75, ticketmaster.com)
Kansas, March 24, Stiefel Theatre, Salina ($47, $68, $85, ticketmaster.com)
Jim Belushi, March 25, Hutchinson Fox Theatre ($55, $60, $65, www.hutchinsonfox.com)
Grouplove, March 28, Cotillion ($25, $28, www.thecotillion.com)
Winter Jam, March 31, Intrust Bank Arena ($10 general admission at the door)
Foreigner, March 31, Kansas Star Arena ($35, $45, ticketmaster.com)
Brian Wilson, April 2, Hartman Arena ($36, $86, $150, ticketmaster.com)
Eric Church, April 7, Intrust Bank Arena ($22, $39, $57), www.selectaseat.com)
JoJo, April 18, Cotillion ($20, $25, www.thecotillion.com)
The Marshall Tucker Band, April 20, Stiefel Theatre, Salina ($39, $49, $65, ticketmaster.com)
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque, April 23, Cotillion ($20, $30, www.thecotillion.com)
The Steel Wheels, May 6, Orpheum ($29, www.selectaseat.com)
Bobby Bones, May 19-20, Orpheum ($28, $53, www.selectaseat.com)
Garrison Keillor, May 23, Stiefel Theatre, Salina ($39, $58, $69, ticketmaster.com)
Julianne and Derek Hough, June 2, Hartman Arena ($46, $81, ticketmaster.com)
Brian Regan, June 9, Orpheum ($45, www.selectaseat.com)
Neil Diamond, July 14, Intrust Bank Arena ($39.50-$149.50), www.selectaseat.com)
Gladys Knight, July 22, Stiefel Theatre, Salina ($69, $79, $99, ticketmaster.com)
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 21, Intrust Bank Arena ($69.50, $89.50, $119.50), www.selectaseat.com)
