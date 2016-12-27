Contents of Oeno Wine Bar auctioned off

Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9,000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh, N.C. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab. (Travis Long/News
Liz Koch oversaw the placing of a "topper" beam at the new Mark Arts facility that's under construction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The beam was placed at the highest point in the building. Koch also announced that the arts center would open on Dec. 31, 2017. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Lawn mower repairman Al Switzer has been playing Santa since the age of 25. Switzer’s long hair and white beard are real. He doesn’t need to pad his figure with pillows. Though the lines that separate Santa and Switzer have blurred over the years, it wasn’t always the passion it is now. (Mantai Chow/McClatchy)