Which Wichita houses have can’t-miss holiday lights?

You’ve got your houses with Christmas lights.
Then you’ve got your houses with so many Christmas lights and decorations and inflatables, they could be spotted from space.
We’re looking for the second one.
The Wichita Eagle is attempting to put together a couple of Christmas light viewing routes that can be easily traveled by car, but we need your help. If there’s a house or display in your neighborhood that is just so outrageously awesome it has to be seen to be believed, tell us where it is so we can add it to a route.
Nominate light displays by e-mailing dneil@wichitaeagle.com. But do it soon. We hope to have the lists ready to go next weekend.
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
