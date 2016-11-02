One Wichita food truck is down, and the others want to help

0:59 Man critically injured in shooting Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Earthquake damage at City Hall in Wichita

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

2:29 KU basketball coach Bill Self unhappy with team's performance in exhibition

1:45 Cat lover happy to reunite Florida family with their cat

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning

2:07 Philadelphia's anti-establishment past sets tone for the DNC