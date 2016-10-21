What to do in Wichita this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

Eco-Festival at the Arb
Noon-6 p.m. Sunday
The third annual Eco-Festival at Belle Plaine’s Bartlett Arboretum happens on Sunday and will include a bicycle-powered concert, a tiny house display and information on solar power, building green and more. The event also will feature more than 40 vendors and food trucks as well as a kids tent with a petting zoo and craft activities. Admission is $5 at the gate or free for those who bicycle to the event.
Haunted houses, pumpkin patches and corn mazes
You’re running out of time to scare up some spooky Halloween fun. There’s this weekend and next weekend, then it’s over until next year. Peruse this list of local Halloween attractions to see which one excites your inner goblin.
Local fall festivals
If the weather doesn’t have you feeling autumnal enough, consider visiting a couple of local fall festivals this weekend. The Park City Fall Festival happens from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Hap McLean Park, 6110 N. Hydraulic in Park City, and will include pumpkin painting, hayrides and hot dog and s’mores roasting. It will also include a costume contest. The Haysville Fall Festival also is happening, scheduled to continue from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Riggs Park, 332 Park Drive in Haysville. The festival will include a food court, musicians, craft vendors, a carnival and more. Admission is a $3 button.
Last weekend for ‘Wicked’
8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun.
The smash-hit Broadway show “Wicked” has been in Wichita for almost two weeks, and its run ends Sunday. So it’s go time if you want to snag a ticket and catch Elphaba and Glinda “Defying Gravity.” The final performance of the musical, which details the early life of the Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West, is Sunday at Century II. Tickets are still available at www.wichitatix.com or by calling 316-303-8100.
‘Design Star’ at Century II
11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Saturday
Design fans can tour a tiny house and get first-hand tips from HGTV “Design Star” winner Jennifer Bertrand when she appears at the Wichita Home Remodeling & Decorating Expo at Century II on Saturday. Bertrand, who now has her own show called “Paint Over,” will put on demonstrations on cabinet refinishing and more. The show is at Century II Expo Hall and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Spooky Science at Exploration Place
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Exploration Place aims to show that science can be spooky (and fun) at its third annual Spooky Science event, which happens on Saturday and Sunday at the children’s museum, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Families can shoot pollen through a giant nose using a Nerf gun, score a nucleus hole-in-one at a human cell golf course and make their own clouds using household items. The event is included in general admission, and kids are invited to test-drive their Halloween costumes.
Empty Bowls Chili Cookoff
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Lunch is served – and you get to keep the dishes – at Saturday’s Empty Bowls Chili Cookoff at Wichita State University’s Henrion Hall. Those who buy tickets to the fundraiser will first choose a handmade ceramic bowl and then sample soups made by local restaurants and chili made by cookoff competitors. The event also will include a silent auction featuring bowls made by well-known ceramicists. Tickets are $20, $10 for students, and they’re available at the door.
Five Finger Death Punch at Intrust Bank Arena
6:05 p.m. Saturday
Their name sounds like it would hurt, and their music sounds like metal. Fiver Finger Death Punch, a frequent visitor to Wichita, returns Saturday for a concert at Intrust Bank Arena along with hard-rock group Shinedown. SIXX:A.M. is the opening act. Tickets are still on sale and are $40.75-$60.75 at www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-SEAT, or at the arena box office.
Boz Skaggs at the Orpheum
8 p.m. Sunday
The one-time lead singer for the Steve Miller Band will be at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway, and is set to perform songs off his new album. But his fans will no doubt be hoping to hear some of his classic hits, including “Look What You’ve Done to Me” and “Lido Shuffle.” Tickets are $60, $65, $75 and $90 at www.selectaseat.com or by calling 855-755-7328.
