Board Games: Imagine

The official second trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during Good Morning America on October 13. In the trailer, Jyn Erso leads a group of unlikely heroes to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters December 16.
Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil takes a look at some Wichita restaurants with small properties and big reputations. What makes a good "hole in the wall"? Find out in the first episode of "Dining with Denise." (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Wiener dog races. A beer belly contest. A stein-hoisting competition. Sausage. Beer. Polka. All of these events were part of the new Bloktoberfest, a free party Saturday in downtown Wichita. (Oct. 8, 2016)
Rudy Love Jr. plays songs off of his new album, "The Framework," at Rock Island Live. Playing with him are Micah Rivas, Justin Crump, Alex Nordine, Cassie Craig, Josue Estrada. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
People turned out to get free coffee from Reverie Coffee Roasters as part of a promotion for “Gilmore Girls” in observation of the 16th “Gilmoreaversary” of the show, which aired its first episode on Oct. 5, 2000. (October 5, 2016) video by Denise Neil
Pattie Durham makes sausage with the help of Chop Shop's Derik Spears. Teams are making sausages for Bloktoberfest that happens Saturday at Union Station and Durham is representing the clothing store she owns, Mode. (October 4, 2016)
Wheel of Fortune Ranch owner Donna Penley talks about how after losing her home in the Haysville tornado, she entered the "Wheel of Fortune" game show and won $27,000 to put down on a ranch. Along with her friend Keith Henderson, they both created a place in Haysville, where kids can go get in touch with nature. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)