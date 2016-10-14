Board Games: Imagine

Gwen Ottenberg of Imagine That Toys in Wichita demonstrates Imagine, a new game from Gamewright. Ages 12 and up, $15.99.
stobias@wichitaeagle.com

Movie News & Reviews

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Official trailer)

The official second trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during Good Morning America on October 13. In the trailer, Jyn Erso leads a group of unlikely heroes to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters December 16.

Local

Wiener dog races at Bloktoberfest

Wiener dog races. A beer belly contest. A stein-hoisting competition. Sausage. Beer. Polka. All of these events were part of the new Bloktoberfest, a free party Saturday in downtown Wichita. (Oct. 8, 2016)

Entertainment

See how the sausage is made

Pattie Durham makes sausage with the help of Chop Shop's Derik Spears. Teams are making sausages for Bloktoberfest that happens Saturday at Union Station and Durham is representing the clothing store she owns, Mode. (October 4, 2016)

Local

Wheel ... of ... Fortune

Wheel of Fortune Ranch owner Donna Penley talks about how after losing her home in the Haysville tornado, she entered the "Wheel of Fortune" game show and won $27,000 to put down on a ranch. Along with her friend Keith Henderson, they both created a place in Haysville, where kids can go get in touch with nature. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Entertainment Videos