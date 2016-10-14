Board Games: Shaboom!

The official second trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during Good Morning America on October 13. In the trailer, Jyn Erso leads a group of unlikely heroes to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters December 16.
Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil takes a look at some Wichita restaurants with small properties and big reputations. What makes a good "hole in the wall"? Find out in the first episode of "Dining with Denise." (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
In “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” coming November 2016, writer Newt Scamander explores New York's secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. (Courtesy of Warner Bros.)
Wiener dog races. A beer belly contest. A stein-hoisting competition. Sausage. Beer. Polka. All of these events were part of the new Bloktoberfest, a free party Saturday in downtown Wichita. (Oct. 8, 2016)